VIP Marketing and Investment Support Firm Officially Launches

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / The Private Business Club, Shkilev, an advanced wealth building and networking platform designed to help people leverage their personal standing, has officially launched this week.

In conjunction with the up-and-coming premier PR firm, Shkilev, is on a mission to make wealth building strategies accessible to everyone. The Shkilev firm is a new kind of PR and investment platform poised to change people's lives by offering social media, PR, investment, and media support throughout a wide range of social media sites, including Asian sites like WeChat and Kakaotalk.

“For those who want to market and spread awareness on their brand, product, or service, their extensive team is available and at-the-ready,” said Nikolay Shkilev. “We bring a collective expertise from media, PR, social media marketing, investing, and blockchain to the forefront of what we do every day, helping people to secure passive income and massive online exposure. It's what we love to do.”

Today, Shkilev offers VIP marketing, advice, investment support, and listing on cryptocurrency exchanges for clients. The team works with a network of 200k+ bloggers and the top PR brands in the world, including Business Insider, Bitcoin.com, Entrepreneur Magazine, and The New York Times.

By utilizing an extensive network of influencers, positioned around the world, Shkilev can get clients with any company, product, or service into news channels throughout the globe.

Lastly, Shkilev offers personal one-on-one coaching to individuals who are ready for a quality change in their life. The team provides support, resources, and insight into launching businesses, pivoting platforms, increasing sales, and garnering attention through various internet channels.

For more information, visit: https://shkilev.com/.

Media Details

Website URL: AscendAgency.com

Company Name: Ascend Agency

Email address:Contact@AscendAgency.com

Country: USA

