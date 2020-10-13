Oprah's favorite comfort-shoe brand is up to 75 percent off for Prime Day

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

View photos Slip into Oprah's beloved brand (Photo: Amazon) More

Oprah doesn’t put her stamp of approval on just anything—when she makes a recommendation, it’s serious. That’s what makes this epic Prime Day deal even more exceptional.

Amazon is knocking up to 75 percent off shoes from the comfy-cool Vionic line—and Oprah has repeatedly sung the praises of this footwear (Vionics appeared on her ‘favorite things’ list several years in a row).

Not familiar with the brand? Vionics was created by podiatrist Phillip Vasyli with the goal of making affordable shoe options to accommodate common foot issues—heel pain, plantar fasciitis and more. All Vionics have the American Podiatric Medical Association's Seal of Acceptance.

But that doesn’t mean they’re not cute. These shoes are so great-looking, you’d never know they’re good for your feet till you slip into them. And then...heaven.

Talk a walk through our favorites from the sale, below. Then treat your feet to the sensation of long-lasting comfort—and your wallet to unbeatable savings.

Your feet will thank you (Photo: Amazon) More

This might be the best footwear deal during Prime Day: a jaw-dropping $41, down from $150. The Calina is a stylish slip-on sneaker with a buttery soft leather upper. It has padding and perforation detail at the heel, and a comfortable dual color sole. “I really like these shoes because of the terrific arch support and general support of the entire shoe,” one reviewer wrote. “I walk a lot in them and they go with jeans or sweats.”

Shop it: Vionic Calina, $41 (was $150), amazon.com

Walking shoes never looked so good (Photo: Amazon) More

Concealed arch support helps this casual sneak—$33 off for Prime Day—keep feet feeling great without advertising that you’re in comfort shoes. A knit upper and criss-cross design create a perfect fit. “My second pair of Vionics, and this brand has definitely made my feet happy without making me feel like I’m wearing old-lady orthopedic shoes. I highly recommend these!” a five-star reviewer said.

Shop it: Vionic Brisk Aimmy Walking Sneaker, $77 (was $110), amazon.com

Deceptively supportive. (Photo: Amazon) More

Ballet flats can be rough on your feet and your back—they generally have no support. But the Desiree slip-ons have a padded footbed specially designed to hug arches. And the brand’s Orthaheel engineering helps support your natural alignment. “I was able to wear them day one straight out of the box and they felt like slippers even after a 10 hour day of standing,” one happy reviewer wrote.





The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Read More from Yahoo Life:

Follow us on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Pinterest for nonstop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Life's newsletter.