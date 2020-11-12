Violin discovery sparks musical opportunity at Lark Harbour school

Children have missed out on a lot throughout the pandemic, but some students at a small rural school in western Newfoundland are getting a musical opportunity that might not have happened without COVID-19 restrictions.

The students of the combined Grade 3 and 4 class at St. James All-Grade School in Lark Harbour are learning to play the violin this school year, and it's all thanks to the discovery of some unused instruments, along with an offer of distance learning from a violinist in nearby Corner Brook.

Teacher Nancy Jacobsen is delighted with how things are turning out for her young class of beginners, but admitted there were some uncertain moments when she first took the teaching position for the fall and was told that music would be among her responsibilities.

She had never taught music before, but Jacobsen said the pandemic pushed her to get creative.

"It forced me to think about what we could do," said Jacobsen.

"I haven't taught music formally. And, because of COVID restrictions on singing, I kind of wondered how I could teach music, what that would look like."

String of good luck

Jacobsen learned St. James All-Grade had received a delivery of violins a few years ago, as part of the provincial Cultural Connections program to boost arts content in schools. She was directed to a storage room above the school gym, and there made her curriculum-changing discovery.

"I crawled up there one day and found 18 violins back there that had hardly been used. Most of them had never been opened," said Jacobsen.

They unzipped the cases and the children just gave a collective gasp of wonder. - Nancy Jacobsen

18 violins meant Jacobsen's class of 18 students would each have their own instrument on which to learn.

She decided to go for it.

Jacobsen felt her background in playing piano and double bass would help her to teach her class some of the basics of violin, but then another musical opportunity came her way.

A friend's daughter in Corner Brook, Julia Bruce-Robertson, who has played violin for 14 years, offered to teach the children.

Jacobsen's plan to offer something special started to hit all the right notes.

"I felt so happy to be back in school, and I know the children did, too. And I thought this is kind of icing on the cake to try something totally different, and a little crazy, but absolutely beautiful, too," said Jacobsen.

Jacobsen dusted off the violin cases, enlisted the help of community members and friends to tune the instruments, and even got a donation of 18 sets of strings from a local music store.

She said nothing prepared her for the moment when the children first had a chance to look at and touch the violins they would be learning to play.

"They unzipped the cases and the children just gave a collective gasp of wonder," said Jacobsen.

"They took their fingers and stroked the velvet inside the case and the beautiful wood, and remarked about the scroll at the end and the strings. They were so in awe of the instrument."

"I thought it smelt very good," recalled 8-year-old Sam Childs. "It smelt like something was brand new."

Learning to play

While admiring an instrument is one thing, learning to play is quite another, and that process has had its stops and starts.

