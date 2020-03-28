Violent Tornado Rips Through Parts of Arkansas

Drew Angerer/Getty

A tornado ripped through downtown Jonesboro, Arkansas on Saturday, ravaging buildings, ripping roofs off homes, and leaving cars overturned. There was no immediate word on injuries or fatalities, but videos showed major damage to the area, with only piles of debris apparently left of some buildings.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Perrin issued a 7 p.m. curfew for the entire city as authorities began assessing the damage and conducting search-and-rescue missions throughout the area.

Footage from the scene shared by local media outlets showed that the tornado had obliterated several buildings in the Craighead County town. Multiple grocery stores, restaurants, and a Best Buy were reportedly hit by the tornado.

A National Weather Service spokesman told The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that he detected “quite a bit” of destruction from the tornado on social media in both Jonesboro and Paragould.

“This is a very life threatening situation right now,” Paul Dellegatto, Fox 13’s meteorologist, said in a live stream as the violent tornado was seen on video roaring through the area. “Get in your tornado safe spot immediately. This is businesses, this is homes. This is a major tornado. Look at the size of that debris being wafted. This is as dire of a situation that we could have,” another meteorologist said.

The tornado destroyed numerous houses and also reportedly derailed a train. It also struck Jonesboro Municipal Airport, according to the Democrat-Gazette.

