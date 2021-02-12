Violent propaganda an 'enormous challenge' for security agencies amid rising rightwing threat – report

Photograph: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images

The use of social media to spread propaganda that glorifies indiscriminate violence poses an “enormous ongoing challenge” for Australia’s security agencies, amid a rapid expansion of extreme rightwing material, a new report says.

The Independent National Security Legislation Monitor’s annual report has provided an insight into the “evolving” threat of terrorism in Australia, noting that both Islamist and rightwing extremists have increased their propagandising efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The report flagged a forthcoming review of Australia’s espionage and foreign interference laws and said the independent security monitor was wrestling with complicated questions of how to investigate concerns about secrecy in national security-related court cases.

Grant Donaldson SC, a former solicitor general of Western Australia who was appointed to the independent monitoring role last year, noted the terrorist threat level remained at “probable” but the nature of the challenge continued to change.

Donaldson informed parliament, in the report tabled late on Thursday, that Australian security agencies continued to pursue a large number of high-priority investigations, mainly concerning Islamist extremists.

He said some of the 45 or so Australians who had returned from the Syria or Iraq conflict zones remained “a significant security risk”, while a number of terrorism offenders were scheduled for release from Australian prisons over the next five years.

But in a sign of the shifting security environment, Donaldson added: “The threat from extreme rightwing terrorists has increased since the Christchurch attack and subsequent similar attacks and there remains the possibility of individuals being radicalised to extreme rightwing ideologies.”

During the reporting period of 2019-20, the number of jihadist attacks in the west had declined, while the number of extreme rightwing attacks increased in Europe and the United States, Donaldson wrote.

He said the pandemic would continue to have implications for counter-terrorism efforts, amid “concerns that social isolation caused by lockdowns may lead vulnerable individuals to engage more with terrorist propaganda”.

“Both Islamist and rightwing extremists have increased their propagandising efforts during this period,” the report said.

Donaldson said the narratives underpinning the terrorist threat to Australia continued to diversify, with both jihadists and the extreme right weaving the pandemic into their world view.

“For the former it is a divine punishment inflicted on its enemies; for the latter it is a plague spread by its enemies and an opportunity to accelerate societal collapse,” he wrote.

“Widespread dissemination, via social media, of propaganda that glorifies indiscriminate violence poses an enormous ongoing challenge.”

Donaldson said while there had been a significant decline in the media output of Islamic State (Isis), it remained prolific, “and the risk of low level terrorist attacks using crude methods, as well as high impact attacks with significant causalities, remains”.

Extreme rightwing propaganda had “also seen a rapid expansion since Christchurch”.

“All of this propaganda romanticises and encourages violence and some of it provides practical ‘how to’ advice,” he said, noting that Australia continued to feature in this material as a target and source of recruits.

“The proliferation of online platforms has revolutionised radicalisation across ideologies and will continue to do so as these technologies evolve. This propaganda will continue to influence the vulnerable.”

Donaldson said Isis had pioneered the terrorist use of social media and propaganda, allowing it to “reach into western societies” and to build “self-sustaining” communities even after setbacks.

“Extreme rightwing groups and individuals are developing similar networks and linkages, sharing propaganda across borders and lauding and encouraging violence and atrocities such as the Christchurch attack,” he said.

The report adds to recent warnings by Asio and the new head of the intelligence committee about the increasing threat of the far right, and comes as MPs prepare to conduct an inquiry into extremist movements.

Guardian Australia reported on Thursday that the US leader of the Proud Boys had praised one of the group’s Australian members as “amazing” after he filmed himself making threats at the workplace of a man who he believed made a negative comment about him on social media. The Proud Boys, a neo-fascist group, is now listed as a terrorist organisation in Canada.

The independent security monitor, a position established by the Rudd government in 2010, reviews the operation, effectiveness and implications of Australia’s national security and counter-terrorism laws.

Donaldson, appointed in November after acting in the role since July, said he had “not seen anything to indicate that the legislation subject to my review has been used for matters unrelated to counter-terrorism or national security”.

His predecessor, Dr James Renwick SC, published a report in July calling for the attorney general to be stripped of the power to approve orders that would force tech and social media companies to help security services to potentially spy on the public.

Renwick also called for changes to citizenship-stripping laws.

In the latest annual report, Donaldson noted he was due to begin a review of the Turnbull-era espionage and foreign interference laws in the second half of 2021 – something that would be “an enormous task”.

Donaldson said his predecessor had initiated a review of laws allowing suppression of information during court proceedings, as they specifically related to the so-called Alan Johns matter.

The pseudonym refers to a mysterious inmate in a Canberra prison who was prosecuted and jailed in complete secrecy.

If it became impossible to review just the laws as they applied to the Alan Johns matter, Donaldson would conduct a broader review of the National Security (Criminal and Civil Proceedings) Act 2004.

But he had misgivings about a broader review at the current time, given provisions of the same law were “currently the subject of intense controversy in prosecutions before the ACT courts of Bernard Collaery and a former intelligence officer pseudonymised as ‘Witness K’”.

“I foreshadow though that, because of the extraordinary nature of the orders made in the Alan Johns matter, I am likely to review at least certain parts of the NSI Act and commence this promptly.”