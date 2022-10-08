Violent jihad call leads to Charity Commission takeover of Brighton mosque

Abubaker Deghayes

The charities regulator has taken over the running of the oldest mosque in Brighton after its trustees failed to intervene when one of them urged worshippers to take part in violent jihad.

The Charity Commission has launched a full investigation after a former trustee of Brighton Mosque and Muslim Community Centre was jailed for encouraging terrorist activities.

The mosque had been issued with an official warning in May, after Abubaker Deghayes gave an unsolicited speech telling people to engage in violent jihad, following the death of two of his sons in Syria.

The speech, given at the mosque in November 2020, was delivered after evening prayers to around 50 people, including children, young adults and at least one trustee.

The regulator said another trustee who was present failed to intervene or attempt to minimise the impact of the speech.

Following the warning, the Charity Commission last week took the decision to suspend the entire board of trustees and appoint an interim manager to run the mosque and community centre.

The inquiry will investigate whether the mosque’s annual income of more than £55,000 and spending of £44,026 has been properly accounted for and used exclusively for charitable purposes or whether there is evidence it has been syphoned off to support other funding, including suspected terror-related activities.

Andrew Wilkinson of Shakespeare Martineau LLP has now been put in charge of the day-to-day management and operation of the charity and will identify and appoint new trustees.

Deghayes was sentenced to four years in prison in April this year and given another year on licence after being found guilty by an Old Bailey jury of encouraging terrorism under the Terrorism Act.

The Charity Commission said: “Earlier this year, the regulator issued the charity with an official warning after a former trustee was convicted of encouraging terrorism in a speech given on the charity’s premises. The commission determined that the trustees knew or ought to have known the risk that this individual posed to the charity and set out the actions trustees should take to protect the charity and its beneficiaries from abuse.

“However, due to an ongoing dispute at the charity about control of its administration and management, there is an increased risk that appropriate actions will not be taken to protect the charity from further undue risk of harm.”

The watchdog added: “The commission is concerned generally about the impact of the dispute on the charity’s ability to operate sustainably and for the benefit of its beneficiaries.”

Mr Deghayes opponents on the board of trustees told The Telegraph they “welcomed” the intervention of the Charity Commission.

An Old Bailey trial found that the 53-year-old had promoted terrorism when he told worshippers at Brighton Mosque, founded in the late 1970s, that they were obliged to undertake “jihad by sword”.

Deghayes, who originally comes from Libya, had denied intending to encourage terrorism in his speech to around 50 people, including children and young adults.

His family had a troubled past, with two of his sons killed fighting for Islamists in Syria and a third stabbed to death in the East Sussex city.

Abdul was murdered by a drug dealer in 2019, aged 22. His twin brother Abdullah had been killed fighting in Syria in 2016 aged 18 and their brother Jaffar, 17, was killed in 2014 while trying to overthrow Bashar Al-Assad’s government fighting for Jabhat al-Nusra – a group affiliated to al-Qaeda.

Amer, another son and former finance student, who also travelled to Syria, is understood to still be in the Middle East. At one stage his father travelled out to the Middle East to try and bring him home.

Their uncle Omar Deghayes was arrested in Pakistan in 2002 and held by the US as an enemy combatant at Guantánamo Bay detention camp between 2002 and 2007. He was released without charges and returned to Britain.

During his Old Bailey trial, jurors were shown a video of Deghayes’ speech at the mosque on Sunday, Nov 1, 2020.

In it he was seen to make a stabbing gesture when talking about jihad, telling worshippers: “Jihad, jihad, jihad. Jihad is compulsory. Jihad is fighting by sword. That means this jihad is compulsory upon you, not jihad is the word of mouth but jihad will remain compulsory until the day of resurrection…”

Speaking after the guilty verdict, Nick Price, head of the CPS Counter-Terrorism Unit, said: “Abubaker Deghayes encouraged violence in the name of religion during the speech he made at a mosque in front of young people. This was dangerous and could have had profound consequences.”