Violence in Vienna as thousands take to streets to protest Covid-19 measures

Anti-lockdown protesters hold torches and banners in Vienna, Austria, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021 (AP)

Protestors clashed with police in Vienna as thousands took to the streets after the Austrian government announced a nationwide lockdown will start on Monday.

Hundreds of protestors gathered in the city on Saturday – including the far-right freedom party – to voice their anger at the introduction of new Covid-19 restrictions.

Footage circulating on social media shows demonstrators hurling bottles and beer cans, while others fire pyrotechnics at police or set fire to bicycles at The Hague.

Protestors waved Austrian flags and carried signs emblazoned with slogans such as “no to vaccination” and “down with the fascist dictatorship”.

Anti-lockdown protesters march in Vienna (AP)

As the march kicked off on Vienna’s Heldenplatz, thousands of protesters gathered on the massive square.

About 1,300 police officers were on duty. They used loudspeakers to tell protestors masks were required, but most didn’t wear them. Chanting “Resistance!” and blowing whistles, protesters moved slowly down the city’s inner ring road.

Several people were detained as police struggled to manage the chaotic scenes.

It comes after seven people were left injured after Dutch police opened fire on protestors in Rotterdam during demonstrations against Covid-19 restrictions.

Large-scale protests also took place in European countries including Switzerland, Croatia and Italy.

Vaccinations in Austria have plateaued at one of the lowest rates in Western Europe and hospitals in heavily hit states have warned that their intensive care units are reaching capacity. Average daily deaths have tripled in recent weeks.

