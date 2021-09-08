Violence Erupts in Tripura: ‘BJP Mobs’ Set Office on Fire, Says CPI(M)

CPI(M) offices were allegedly attacked by activists of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after violent clashes erupted between the two parties, in different parts of Tripura and in capital Agartala on Wednesday, 8 September.

Bhanu Smriti Bhavan – the CPM state headquarters and Dasarath Bhavan were set ablaze, while several vehicles outside were also torched.

Following videos shows how the BJP mobs attacked the state party office in Agartala. BJP is scared of the voices that are exposing it in the state and hence is resorting to terror. pic.twitter.com/dOTGW4Vp9f — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) September 8, 2021

Condemning the "planned orchestrated attacks on party offices," the communist party uploaded photos of the damage left behind.

CPI(M) said in a tweet, “They even entered the State office and destroyed furniture. This is a fascistic attack on the main opposition in Tripura to browbeat and silence the CPI(M). They will not succeed.”

CPI(M) strongly condemns planned orchestrated attacks on party offices across Tripura by BJP mobs. They even entered the State office and destroyed furniture. This is a fascistic attack on the main opposition in Tripura to browbeat and silence the CPI(M). They will not succeed pic.twitter.com/U6JYLqIXlr — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) September 8, 2021

The trouble began from Udaipur town in Gomati district of Tripura after CPI(M)’s youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) took out a procession and a few activists from the rally allegedly attacked a BJP activist, news agency PTI reported.

A group of BJP activists retaliated by attacking the DYFI procession, police was reported as saying.

As per sources, after the Udaipur clash, CPI(M) party offices in Agartala, Bishalgarh and Kathalia were vandalized and set on fire.

BJP criminals burn Bishalgarh office of the CPI(M) and were helped by the police. BJP is using state machinery to attack the opposition voices in the state. This cowardly attack must immediately stop. pic.twitter.com/jwXzD6HHWX — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) September 8, 2021

Earlier, on Monday, when former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar was allegedly prevented from proceeding to Dhanpur, clashes had broken out between workers of the two parties.

Police had to be deployed to disperse the mob and to avoid further rioting. A vehicle belonging to the former Left Front Minister Ratan Bhowmick was also set ablaze, PTI reported.

Agriculture minister Pranajit Singha Roy reached the spot and said, the youth wing of the CPI(M) had brought out a rally without seeking prior permission from police.

Roy was quoted as saying, “When police tried to stop the CPI(M) rally, they indulged in violence, injuring several people. A BJP activist - Mofiz Miah, who was passing by, was attacked and critically injured. Besides, a hotel was vandalized and some houses were ransacked.”

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhowmik led a protest march at Dhanpur in Sonamura sub-division protesting Monday’s violence.

Reportedly, the CPI(M) state party office at Melarmath was also set on fire and a newspaper office was vandalized.

(With inputs from PTI)

