Violence Doesn’t See Privilege: ‘Women Like Me’ Can Be Abused Too

I used to do yoga in the public park in my neighbourhood. As I finished up each evening, a middle-aged woman carrying a small bag of vegetables would wave at me as she passed through. One evening she came over to my spot under the tree.

"I love your short hair," she said, beaming.

"Thank you," I told her, "I think it would suit you too if you cut yours."

“I’ve always wanted to say something to you,” she began seriously, “I see you everyday and I always think about how strong you are. Whoever loves you must respect you so much. You would never let a man hit you.”

We talked for a while about her life. She had an abusive husband and son. She was the only working member of her household and she didn't get to keep her own salary.

She couldn't get out because she had no place to go and because she lived in one of those tight-knit communities where she would be deemed immoral for taking action against her husband.

She rejected my offer of help but kept telling me that she took solace in women like me. Women who were independent enough to cut their hair however they liked, rent their own apartments and make their own money.

“You would never let a man beat you,”she kept saying.

I know she meant well and I know why, to her, I appeared so different. In many ways freedom is a factor of socio-economic condition, exposure to progressive ideology and privilege. I come from a world of privilege.

I have the modern-appearance, disposable income and English-speaking skills that allow me to rent myself private spaces in big cities where I can make my own rules. There is great disparity between me and her, because feminism in India has so many waves going on at once that it sometimes alienates women from one another.

She couldn’t imagine “women like me” could be abused and I cannot blame her for that. Our disparate social environments in the same country taught us to expect different struggles.

‘Privilege Did Not Insulate Me from Abuse’

The unfortunate truth is that my privilege did not insulate me from abuse. For eight years, I was in an abusive relationship with a man. My friend from the park had her partner chosen for her, but I chose mine from the operational bias of low self-esteem.

I was a fat fifteen-year old and he was a college boy who told me I was special and unique. In the first year that we were together, he never hit me but if I had been more experienced I would have seen red-flags much before fists were raised.

He told me that by virtue of being sexually involved with him I had tarnished myself and had to stick with him because only he could see what was beautiful about me where all others only saw an ugly slut. He admonished me for being dedicated to school and having ambition that far surpassed his.

Women are exposed to abusive relationships in different ways and often kept there by financial traps, but even in the absence of that, abusive behaviour follows a similar pattern.

Abusers will make you smaller and pick apart at you until you feel like you have no value and nothing to offer to anyone. They will make themselves appear trustworthy, loving and respectable in social spaces so that even if you speak up, they can rely on you being disbelieved.

When teenagers date there is often little exemplification of a healthy relationship. We are a generation in flux in many ways.

We grew up watching the marriages of our parents; we grew up watching the "adjust and compromise" version of marriages that is now being prescribed to us as appealing by Netflix programming and while many of us cannot relate, we were also not taught how a healthy relationship might look like.

Many of us saw our fathers beat or gaslight our mothers and many of us were beaten by our parents. The treatment of our bodies by the people who loved us when we were children impacts what we believe love looks like.

‘Didn’t Know It Was Wrong When He Hit Me’

Which is why when my boyfriend first hit me over a minor altercation over a burger that we had right in front of his house, I didn’t know how wrong it really was. He slapped, kicked and punched me right in the street as I ran away from him.

My driver, the dhobi and various others watched a grown man beat a girl and no one said a word.

