Viola Davis Tears Up Revealing Surprise Home Makeover to Longtime Friend Who Beat Cancer

Viola Davis is the latest celebrity to surprise a loved one with their dream home renovation on Drew and Jonathan Scott’s new HGTV show, Celebrity IOU.

The How to Get Away with Murder star joins the Property Brothers twins, 41, in Monday night's episode to completely overhault he home of her longtime friend Michelle, a breast cancer survivor.

"I call her my sister from another mister. I’m excited that I’m the one that’s giving this to her," Davis, 54, tells the brothers in a preview of the show.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

RELATED: WATCH: Brad Pitt, Melissa McCarthy and More Stars Make Over Loved Ones' Homes on New HGTV Show

Davis tells the Scotts that she and Michelle met when they both studied at Juilliard together, "struggling in New York together, just to eat, to pay the bills." After graduating, the friends went on to work in theater before Davis moved her career to Los Angeles while Michelle settled down in Minneapolis with her family.

HGTV

"She's one of those people that moves through life giving, giving and giving," Davis said of Michelle. "She’s helped me through some bad relationships. She’s helped me when I've been stuck in life. She’s helped me in a way when I never had anyone to talk to."

“I understand the givers in the world—I really do,” the actress added. “Every once in a while, I think the giver can get exhausted and drained and depleted and needs to be reminded that they’re a gift to people too. So, this renovation of Michelle’s home is my gift to her.”

HGTV

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

When Davis and the Scott brothers surprise Michelle in her home, the news moves her to tears.

"I mean stuff like this doesn't happen, right?" Michelle said in shock. "It really doesn't. It's just great. I love her... I'm going to cry."

Story continues

RELATED: Watch Melissa McCarthy Hilariously Help the Property Brothers With Demolition: ‘She’s Hardcore’

Drew and Jonathan have Davis take them threw Michelle's home, and talk through some of their plans for the renovation. The Help star tells the brothers she wants to make sure it places an emphasis on family and connection, which she says is the most important thing to her friend.

Davis also tells the brother's of Michelle's passion for music, which she has on full display in her home with a collections of records she inherited from a late college professor who Davis said was "instrumental" in Michelle's career.

HGTV Viola Davis and Michelle

Needless to say, Michelle's reaction to the final product is tear-jerking, as Davis takes her through all of the sentimental features she made sure to include throughout the home. "You knocked it out of the park," Michelle tells a tearful Davis.

Celebrity IOU airs Mondays at 9pm ET on HGTV.