SAG-AFTRA waivers under scrutiny as Viola Davis says filming movie wouldn't 'be appropriate'

Viola Davis says she is opposed to filming her next movie amid the simmering actors’ and writers’ labor strikes — even though she has SAG-AFTRA’s blessing to do so.

The Oscar-winning actor's move comes amid scrutiny over SAG-AFTRA’s decision to exempt some productions from the strike that are not affiliated with any major studios or streaming platforms. The dispensations have sparked questions in recent days.

Davis released a statement this weekend after her upcoming action-thriller "G20" was among dozens of independent projects granted waivers by the guild to move forward during the strike. Davis is attached to produce and star in the picture, which is partially backed by her company, JuVee Productions.

"I love this movie, but I do not feel that it would be appropriate for this production to move forward during the strike," Davis said in a statement provided Sunday to the Los Angeles Times.

"I appreciate that the producers on the project agree with this decision. JuVee Productions and I stand in solidarity with actors, SAG/AFTRA and the WGA. "

Because Davis is such a vital part of the project, the current status of "G20" is unclear. When asked whether this means the production will shut down entirely until the strikes are over, Davis' representative declined to comment further.

Though much of Hollywood has come to a standstill amid the writers' and actors' strikes, more than 40 productions have been granted waivers to continue shooting during the mass work stoppage. But whether actors are crossing a picket line by participating in those productions has become a point of contention in the industry.

Davis is not the only famous actor to speak out after SAG-AFTRA decided to exempt from the strike select projects that are not affiliated with any major studios or streaming platforms that make up the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers. (Although "G20" is set to be distributed by Amazon Studios — which is part of the AMPTP — SAG-AFTRA gave it a pass because no members of the AMPTP are producing it, according to Deadline.)

Under the terms of the waiver, said projects are required to abide by the guidelines SAG-AFTRA has presented to the AMPTP in bargaining. The guild is fighting for higher wages, greater shares of revenue generated by streaming hits and limitations on the use of artificial intelligence, among other benefits and protections. The exempt productions must operate under these terms until the union and the AMPTP agree on and ratify a new contract.

In an Instagram video posted on Friday, actor and comedian Sarah Silverman said she was "pissed off" at the idea of movie stars continuing to work on independent projects when they "know the goal is to sell them to streaming" giants. She accused her peers of "scabbing" by working on those titles — SAG-AFTRA waivers be damned.

"I got offered an indie movie. I f— said no. And so did a bunch of my friends. And now some of my friends are saying yes, and I'm really pissed. Please explain to me why I shouldn't be angry, because people are ... sacrificing their livelihood for this cause. It's called union strong. ... We should see every movie star out there striking along."

In a follow-up video, Silverman said she met with SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher and executive director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, who explained the union's justification for granting the waivers. According to Silverman, SAG-AFTRA's position is that — by allowing certain productions to move forward under its "ideal" working conditions — the union can prove to the AMPTP that such conditions are reasonable.

After hearing the SAG-AFTRA leaders out, Silverman doubled down on her stance.

"This cause is a work stoppage," Silverman said. "That's our power."

"On the other ... hand, I'm so happy that at least a whole bunch of crew members are going to be able to work on narrative projects," Silverman added, acknowledging that the waivers are "a release valve for a whole bunch of people who have been paying a ... price" for the strikes.

Silverman also questioned whether all of the exempt projects are truly independent, saying some productions carry a "real stink of loophole-iness." The Times has reached out to SAG-AFTRA for comment.

Several other high-profile productions — including "Death of a Unicorn" and "Mother Mary" from Oscar-winning studio A24 and Mel Gibson's "Flight Risk," which is set to be distributed by Lionsgate — have received waivers from SAG-AFTRA.

While the waivers have certainly sparked debate among SAG-AFTRA members — many of whom voiced their opinions under Silverman's Instagram posts — Silverman stated for the record that she is "extremely comfortable agreeing to disagree" while "working together, picketing and telling the AMPTP that they can ... kick rocks."

"The truth is, we all want the same thing," she said.

"We want a swift end to this strike. We want to get back to work having won crucial new benefits. So whichever side of this particular issue you fall on, we can't let disagreeing on it weaken our resolve."

Times staff writer Jonah Valdez contributed to this report.

