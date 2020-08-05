Viola Davis, Kenya Barris, ‘Insecure’ Among Recipients At 2nd Annual AAFCA TV Honors

The African American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) has set a virtual edition for their 2nd Annual AAFCA TV Honors. The private celebration will take place on August 22.

Hosted by comedian and actress Aida Rodriguez, AAFCA will to honor a number of outstanding shows, creators and performers in TV including Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s For Life for Best Drama and HBO’s Insecure for Best Comedy.

Viola Davis (How To Get Away with Murder) and Sterling K. Brown (This is Us) will be honored as Best Actress and Best Actor respectively while Hollywood‘s Jeremy Pope and Laura Harrier will be honored as Breakout Performers.

In addition, Rashida Jones will present Black-ish and #blackAF creator Kenya Barris with the ICON Award for his groundbreaking contributions to television.

A full list of honorees can be read below:

TV Icon – Kenya Barris

Inclusion Award – MACRO Television Studios

Best Actress – Viola Davis, How To Get Away With Murder (ABC)

Best Actor – Sterling K. Brown, This is Us (NBC)

Best Drama – For Life (ABC)

Best Comedy – Insecure (HBO)

Best TV Movie – The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel (Lifetime)

Breakout Performers – Jeremy Pope / Laura Harrier, Hollywood (Netflix)

Best YA – Never Have I Ever (Netflix)

Best Animated – Central Park (Apple TV+)

Best Documentary – Atlanta’s Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children (HBO) and The Last Dance (ESPN Films/Netflix)

Best Short Form – I Promise (Quibi)

In recognition of the impact of the pandemic, AAFCA will feature first responders, ranging from essential frontline workers like healthcare personnel and firefighters, to government leaders, alongside Hollywood stars, as AAFCA TV Honors presenters.

AAFCA co-founder and President Gil Robertson said “As an organization with a passion for community awareness and outreach, we could not ignore the heroic efforts of those in our larger community during this unprecedented time. This is just a small gesture to recognize them in some way and convey our tremendous gratitude.”

The ceremony will be featured on The AAFCA Channel on YouTube at a later date. A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) COVID-19 Relief Fund.

