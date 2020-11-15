Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman Lead Netflix’s ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ to the Oscars

When the August Wilson estate gave Denzel Washington the film rights to his 10-play Century Cycle, he brought them to Netflix Original Films chief Scott Stuber, who signed on to back them all.

The first, Wilson rookie and Public Theatre director George C. Wolfe’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom,” will clean up at the Oscars. Even though it’s set in 1920s Chicago, it’s timely in the way it shows how simmering pain and anguish can explode in destructive ways. Wolfe wisely moved away from winter and leaned into pushing the film’s sweaty heat.

Actors will love Oscar winner Viola Davis (“Fences”) as the gold-toothed, hip-swaying, bosomy, sweat-drenched blues singer of the title, and never-nominated Chadwick Boseman (“Black Panther”) as her restless, go-getter trumpeter: he could follow Heath Ledger (“The Dark Knight”) and Peter Finch (“Network”) to win a posthumous Oscar.

That narrative will be hard for Academy actors to resist, as Boseman poured his heart into what would be his last performance. Singer Rainey (Davis), trying to hang on to the authority of her stardom, and her ambitious youngest band member Levee (Boseman), are the two driving, opposing forces of the drama.

Based on the real blues star, who emerged from the Georgia tent circuit, unapologetic lesbian Rainey wields her anger like a rapier to get her way on the South Side of Chicago, shielding her band members and making sure they get paid. “They don’t care nothing about me,” she says. “All they want is my voice. They going to treat me the way I want to be treated.”

Said Davis about Rainey at an earlier Netflix press conference, “She recognizes all those elements that completely want to desecrate her power. She’s up for the fight. I love that fight in her.”

Davis worked closely with costume designer Ann Roth to devise the padding for a specific body structure based on Davis’ aunt Joyce. “She was a woman of a certain size, absolutely beautiful,” she said. “I wanted that body. My aunties down south, they had no sense of when their breasts were showing too much. The makeup looked like greasepaint.”

Her youngest musician, Levee, is less controlled than Rainey. He is at a boiling point; his musical talent and frustration are ready to burst out of his body in equal measure. When he’s in sync with the band, all is well, but he not only has eyes (and hands) on Rainey’s hot girlfriend (Taylour Paige), but on publishing his own music and forming his own band.

He argues for the virtues of art, while his less naive bandmates stick to basic survival. It takes time to adjust to the theatrical rhythms of the interior dialogue scenes. In the film’s climactic third act, Levee’s ongoing arguments with the band about shared responsibility and god’s will build to a explosive fight between Levee and Cutler (Colman Domingo). “God doesn’t love your ass, he hates you with all the fury in his heart,” Levee screams.

While they were filming, said Domingo at Saturday’s zoom press conference, he saw Boseman hesitate and stop mid-scene. “You were courageous in your sharing and bringing Chadwick through that difficult moment with that scene,” said Glynn Turman, who plays philosophical pianist Toledo.

“We were in it,” said Domingo. “This was the good stuff. Chad turned away, something was happening.” He pressed Boseman to not give up, yelling, “Tell me!” “Then he exploded with all the rage and fury and questions of god’s will.”

The men all embraced and sobbed silently after that scene, Domingo said. “We were trying to collect ourselves, not knowing what was in the room, what was the underpinning of the scene. It was a whisper at first, then it was a roar. That man had this fight in him to the very end. It makes sense in hindsight that he was playing all these kings in rapid succession, as if he didn’t have enough time on this earth.”

“You can have a 50-60-year career and never meet a Chadwick in this business,” said Davis.

Other Oscar possibilities include the period film’s cinematography, production design, costumes, and hair and makeup, which means that the film could crack Best Picture. Glynn Turman in another year would have a crack at Supporting Actor, but that category is packed. While Wolfe and screenwriter Ruben Santiago-Hudson serve the project well, finally, the Academy voters will consider the movie’s true author to be Wilson.