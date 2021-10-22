Vinyl demand is skyrocketing — and you can get turntables on super sale at Amazon

Amazon Vinyl deals

The number of ways you can consume music is limitless. You can slip in your AirPods and stream your favorite carefully curated playlist on Spotify, or cover your ears with your comfiest pair of noise-canceling headphones and watch music videos on YouTube. You may be a frequent concertgoer, or you may even get your fill of music in theaters, whether through musicals or movie soundtracks. But perhaps one of the most aesthetically pleasing and novelty ways to listen to music is with a turntable and record. Vinyl and turntables are currently in high demand, and it appears more and more people are finding a taste for vintage listening habits. If you're ready to venture into the realm of retro jamming or need to find a gift for the music lover in your life, you can do so right now without paying full price thanks to all the turntables and vinyl records currently on sale at Amazon.

Some record players are available in a portable suitcase design, giving them impeccably eclectic and charming display appeal, but also a practical ability to be safely and easily toted from place to place. If this type of turntable sounds (and looks) like it fits your lifestyle and aesthetic, you can take home a Retrolife record player in sleek black, minty blue, or pink camo design for just under $60. There's also a Crosley suitcase-style turntable you can buy in a bold red for just under $65 — that's 35 percent off its original price of $100.

If you prefer something that will sit on your tabletop with a more modern presence, this 1byone turntable has a polished and compact look that may be just what you are looking for. It's marked down 30 percent from its original price of $200, so you can score one for $170. But if you rather buy a turntable that can stand on its own instead of needing to sit on a table, do not fret — the Crosley Dansette Bermuda can do just that, and it's on sale for $187, which saves you $63.

Of course, a turntable is only one half of the duo you need for a retro jam session. You're going to need records, too. Amazon has plenty of popular album titles from various genres marked down, including the alternative rock sounds of the Arctic Monkeys' AM, the pop hits of Olivia Rodrigo's Sour, the can't-stop-yourself-from-dancing beats of Blackpink's The Album, and much more.

Check out more turntables and vinyl records on sale at Amazon below.

Turntables on Sale

Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player with Built-in Speakers

Buy it! $41.88 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com

Amazon Vinyl deals

1byone Belt Drive Turntable with Bluetooth Connectivity

Buy it! $169.99 (orig. $199.99) at amazon.com

Amazon Vinyl deals

Retrolife Vinyl Record Player

Buy it! $59.49 (orig. $72.99) at amazon.com

Amazon Vinyl deals

Crosley Dansette Bermuda Portable Turntable

Buy it! $186.95 (orig. $249.95) at amazon.com

Amazon Vinyl deals

1byone Wireless Turntable HiFi System

Buy it! $229.49 (orig. $269.99) at amazon.com

Amazon Vinyl deals

Crosley Cruiser Deluxe Vintage Turntable

Buy it! $64.95 (orig. $99.95) at amazon.com

Amazon Vinyl deals

Crosley CR42D-PA Lancaster 3-Speed Turntable

Buy it! $116.95 (orig. $169.96) at amazon.com

Amazon Vinyl deals

Vinyl Records on Sale

<em>Fine Line</em>, Harry Styles

Buy it! $29.97 (orig. $36.98) at amazon.com

Amazon Vinyl deals

<em>Happier Than Ever</em>, Billie Eilish

Buy it! $26.35 (orig. $34.98) at amazon.com

Amazon Vinyl deals

<em>The Dark Side of the Moon</em>, Pink Floyd

Buy it! $23.91 (orig. $31.98) at amazon.com

Amazon Vinyl deals

<em>The Album</em>, Blackpink

Buy it! $20.28 (orig. $24.98) at amazon.com

Amazon Vinyl deals

<em>Sour</em>, Olivia Rodrigo

Buy it! $22.70 (orig. $26.98) at amazon.com

Amazon Vinyl deals

<em>My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising</em> soundtrack, Yuki Hayashi

Buy it! $25.36 (orig. $29.98) at amazon.com

Amazon Vinyl deals

<em>AM</em>, Arctic Monkeys

Buy it! $17.79 (orig. $22.99) at amazon.com

Amazon Vinyl deals

