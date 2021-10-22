Vinyl demand is skyrocketing — and you can get turntables on super sale at Amazon
Amazon
The number of ways you can consume music is limitless. You can slip in your AirPods and stream your favorite carefully curated playlist on Spotify, or cover your ears with your comfiest pair of noise-canceling headphones and watch music videos on YouTube. You may be a frequent concertgoer, or you may even get your fill of music in theaters, whether through musicals or movie soundtracks. But perhaps one of the most aesthetically pleasing and novelty ways to listen to music is with a turntable and record. Vinyl and turntables are currently in high demand, and it appears more and more people are finding a taste for vintage listening habits. If you're ready to venture into the realm of retro jamming or need to find a gift for the music lover in your life, you can do so right now without paying full price thanks to all the turntables and vinyl records currently on sale at Amazon.
Some record players are available in a portable suitcase design, giving them impeccably eclectic and charming display appeal, but also a practical ability to be safely and easily toted from place to place. If this type of turntable sounds (and looks) like it fits your lifestyle and aesthetic, you can take home a Retrolife record player in sleek black, minty blue, or pink camo design for just under $60. There's also a Crosley suitcase-style turntable you can buy in a bold red for just under $65 — that's 35 percent off its original price of $100.
If you prefer something that will sit on your tabletop with a more modern presence, this 1byone turntable has a polished and compact look that may be just what you are looking for. It's marked down 30 percent from its original price of $200, so you can score one for $170. But if you rather buy a turntable that can stand on its own instead of needing to sit on a table, do not fret — the Crosley Dansette Bermuda can do just that, and it's on sale for $187, which saves you $63.
Of course, a turntable is only one half of the duo you need for a retro jam session. You're going to need records, too. Amazon has plenty of popular album titles from various genres marked down, including the alternative rock sounds of the Arctic Monkeys' AM, the pop hits of Olivia Rodrigo's Sour, the can't-stop-yourself-from-dancing beats of Blackpink's The Album, and much more.
Check out more turntables and vinyl records on sale at Amazon below.
Turntables on Sale
Victrola Vintage 3-Speed Bluetooth Portable Suitcase Record Player with Built-in Speakers
Buy it! $41.88 (orig. $59.99) at amazon.com
1byone Belt Drive Turntable with Bluetooth Connectivity
Buy it! $169.99 (orig. $199.99) at amazon.com
Retrolife Vinyl Record Player
Buy it! $59.49 (orig. $72.99) at amazon.com
Crosley Dansette Bermuda Portable Turntable
Buy it! $186.95 (orig. $249.95) at amazon.com
1byone Wireless Turntable HiFi System
Buy it! $229.49 (orig. $269.99) at amazon.com
Crosley Cruiser Deluxe Vintage Turntable
Buy it! $64.95 (orig. $99.95) at amazon.com
Crosley CR42D-PA Lancaster 3-Speed Turntable
Buy it! $116.95 (orig. $169.96) at amazon.com
Vinyl Records on Sale
<em>Fine Line</em>, Harry Styles
Buy it! $29.97 (orig. $36.98) at amazon.com
<em>Happier Than Ever</em>, Billie Eilish
Buy it! $26.35 (orig. $34.98) at amazon.com
<em>The Dark Side of the Moon</em>, Pink Floyd
Buy it! $23.91 (orig. $31.98) at amazon.com
<em>The Album</em>, Blackpink
Buy it! $20.28 (orig. $24.98) at amazon.com
<em>Sour</em>, Olivia Rodrigo
Buy it! $22.70 (orig. $26.98) at amazon.com
<em>My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising</em> soundtrack, Yuki Hayashi
Buy it! $25.36 (orig. $29.98) at amazon.com
<em>AM</em>, Arctic Monkeys
Buy it! $17.79 (orig. $22.99) at amazon.com
Related content: