Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market 2022: with CAGR 4% Primary Sources and Secondary Sources, Growth Opportunities, Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast Analysis to 2027

Proficient Market Insights
·7 min read
Proficient Market Insights
Proficient Market Insights

Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market watch out for new highest revenue Study Reports 2022 with Top Countries Data 2022 with Current Trends 2022, Future Estimations and Opportunity Analysis, Table of Content, Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) market is expected to grow at a growth rate of CAGR 4%.

Pune, May 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2022, “ Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market “ Size, Status and Market Insights,

About Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market 2022: -

VCM is a gas with a molecular weight of 62.5 and boiling point of -13.9°C, and hence has a high vapour pressure at ambient temperature. It is therefore manufactured under strict quality and safety control. There are two ways to manufacture VCM from ethylene (obtained from thermal cracking); the direct chlorination method and oxychlorination method. Vinyl chloride is an organochloride with the formula H2C=CHCl that is also called vinyl chloride monomer (VCM) or chloroethene. Vinyl chloride liquid is fed to polymerization reactors where it is converted from a monomeric VCM to a polymeric PVC. The final product of the polymerization process is PVC in either a flake or pellet form. From its flake or pellet form PVC is sold to companies that heat and mold the PVC into end products such as PVC pipe and bottles. Several million tons of PVC are sold on the global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) market each year.

VCM is a colorless compound, which is used to produce PVC. It is among the top twenty largest petrochemicals. VCM is used in the manufacture of ethylenediamine to produce resins and the production of chlorinated solvents. VCM is used as an aerosol propellant and is also a starting product for polyvinyl resins. It is highly flammable, has a sweet odor, and can emit toxic fumes of carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, phosgene, and hydrogen chloride. Its exposure to fire and intense heat for a long period may result in rupturing of containers violently.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increased demand from construction industry. VCM is mainly used in the production of PVC, which is mostly used in the construction industry. The global construction market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% from USD 8.7 trillion in 2016 to USD 10.5 trillion in 2021. The increase in population in countries of the Middle East and Africa such as Qatar, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia will witness a huge growth in infrastructural developments. APAC is anticipated to lead the construction market with China and India, acting as the major driver.

Who Are Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Key Manufacturers?

Company Information: List of Top Manufacturers/ Key Players in Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Insights Report Are:

  • BASF

  • Formosa Plastics

  • Occidental Petroleum

  • The Dow Chemical

  • Westlake Chemical

  • INEOS Vinyls UK

  • LG Chem

  • Reliance Industries

  • Tokuyama

  • Qatar Vinyl

And more…

Among other players domestic and global, Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) market share data is available for globally.

Get a sample copy of the Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market report 2022

Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market: Drivers and Restrains

The research report has incorporated the analysis of different factors that augment the market’s growth. It constitutes trends, restraints, and drivers that transform the market in either a positive or negative manner. This section also provides the scope of different segments and applications that can potentially influence the market in the future. The detailed information is based on current trends and historic milestones. This section also provides an analysis of the volume of production about the global market and about each type from 2016 to 2027. This section mentions the volume of production by region from 2016 to 2027. Pricing analysis is included in the report according to each type from the year 2016 to 2027, manufacturer from 2016 to 2021, region from 2016 to 2021, and global price from 2016 to 2027.

A thorough evaluation of the restrains included in the report portrays the contrast to drivers and gives room for strategic planning. Factors that overshadow the market growth are pivotal as they can be understood to devise different bends for getting hold of the lucrative opportunities that are present in the ever-growing market. Additionally, insights into market expert’s opinions have been taken to understand the market better.

Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market: Segment Analysis

The research report includes specific segments by region (country), by manufacturers, by Type and by Application. Each type provides information about the production during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. by Application segment also provides consumption during the forecast period of 2016 to 2027. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth.

COVID-19 / Great lockdown has compress the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector, production, disruption, financial.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT - REQUEST SAMPLE

Segment by Type

  • Liquid Vinyl Chloride Monomer

  • Solid Vinyl Chloride Monomer

Segment by Application

  • Industrial

  • Agricultural

  • Construction

  • Automobile

  • Others

Get a Sample PDF of report @ https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/19391116?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=ar&utm_campaign=umang

A holistic research of the market is formed by considering a spread of things, from demographics conditions and business cycles during a particular country to market-specific microeconomic impacts. The study found the shift in market paradigms in terms of regional competitive advantage and therefore the competitive landscape of major players. Downstream demand analysis and upstream raw materials and equipment additionally administer.

Scope of the Report:-

This report focuses on the Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. The Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market.

Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market growth, by Geography: Major regions covered within the report: Consumption by Region 2022: -

North America, U.S., Canada, Europe, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, Asia-Pacific, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Latin America, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Middle East & Africa, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E

The report can help to know the market and strategize for business expansion accordingly. Within the strategy analysis, it gives insights from market positioning and marketing channel to potential growth strategies, providing in-depth analysis for brand fresh entrants or exists competitors within the Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) industry. Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Report 2022 provides exclusive statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details during this niche sector.

Fill the Pre-Order Enquiry form for the report @ https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/19391116?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=ar&utm_campaign=umang

Key questions answered in Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market report:

  • What will the market growth rate of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market in 2022?

  • What are the key factors driving the global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market?

  • Who are the key manufacturers in Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market space?

  • What are the market opportunities, market risk and market overview of the Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market?

  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market?

  • Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market?

  • What are the Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market?

  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by types and applications of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market?

  • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis by regions of Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market?

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market Forecast this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and should be a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

Major Points from Table of Contents:

Reasons to buy this report:

  • To get a comprehensive overview of the Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market

  • To gain wide ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by the players.

  • To gain insights of the countries/regions in the Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM) Market.

Purchase this report (Price 2900 USD for a Single-User License) - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/19391116?utm_source=gnw&utm_medium=ar&utm_campaign=umang

CONTACT: Contact Us: Email: sales@proficientmarketinsights.com Organization: Proficient Market Insights Phone: +14242530807 / + 44 20 3239 8187


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Toronto's Pan Am Sports Centre to host FINA Swimming World Cup in October

    Toronto will host the FINA Swimming World Cup for the first time in more than 20 years. The Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre will welcome the world's top swimmer in the second of the three-stop short-course swimming series Oct. 28-30. "After the challenges of the past two years, to bring some of the best swimmers from around the world to Canada will no doubt be a fantastic opportunity for our community, and for new fans to experience the excitement of world-class racing as well," said Swimming Canad

  • Bunting eager to taste Toronto's playoff atmosphere in testy Tampa series

    TORONTO — Michael Bunting had never seen a Maple Leafs playoff game in person until Monday night. If things continue to progress as planned, the Toronto native will be in the middle of the action for his second. Bunting took part in Tuesday's practice alongside usual linemates Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner for the first time since suffering an undisclosed injury April 23. And the feisty winger's impending return — whether in Wednesday's Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning or later in the s

  • Nurse, Subban headline nominees for NHL's King Clancy Memorial Trophy

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse and P.K. Subban of the New Jersey Devils are among the 32 NHL players up for this year's King Clancy Memorial Trophy. The award is handed out annually to the player who "best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made a noteworthy humanitarian contribution in his community.” One player is nominated from each of the league's 32 teams. The winner will get a US$25,000 donation to the charity of his choice and two runners-up w

  • Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford suspended one game for boarding Tampa's Ross Colton

    TORONTO — Maple Leafs forward Kyle Clifford has been suspended one game for boarding following an incident in Toronto's playoff-opening win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday. Clifford was assessed a major penalty for boarding and a game misconduct just seven minutes into Game 1 for a hit on Ross Colton. The Tampa forward was sent face-first into the glass, but escaped serious injury on the play. The NHL's department of player safety, which issued the suspension following a hearing with Clif

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • 2-time defending champ Lightning pull even with Maple Leafs

    TORONTO (AP) — Victor Hedman had a goal and three assists for his first four-point playoff game and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-3 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to even the first-round series. Nikita Kucherov added a goal and two assists and Brayden Point, Corey Perry and Brandon Hagel also scored for two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 31 saves in a bounce-back performance after the Lightning dropped the opener 5-0. Mitch Marner ha

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Meet Pyotr Kochetkov, the Hurricanes' new goalie who loves to fight

    We have our first breakout star of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

  • Reconciliation through sport inspires Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics, Paralympics to B.C.

    The Squamish word Chen Chen Stway means to hold each other and lift each other up. Tewanee Joseph said it also represents "the whole thrust" of Canada's Indigenous-led bid to bring the 2030 Olympics and Paralympics to B.C. Joseph, a member of the Squamish Nation, first heard the idea last summer at the ceremony where Marnie McBean, Canada's chef de mission for Tokyo 2020, was gifted the drum she carried everywhere at those Games. He was approached by Canadian Olympic Committee president Tricia S

  • LA Kings build another contender 8 years after raising Cup

    EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Kings raised the Stanley Cup for the second time in June 2014, punctuating a phenomenal three-year run in which the longtime NHL afterthoughts won 10 playoff series as one of the most tenacious teams in hockey. And then the Kings won just one playoff game in nearly eight years between that Cup title and Monday's series-opening victory in Edmonton. Getting to the pinnacle of the sport was a long, laborious process for a Second Six franchise that won one c

  • Espinal's RBI single backs stellar Gausman outing as Blue Jays top Astros 3-2

    TORONTO — It may only be the second month of the season, but Kevin Gausman felt like he had to put in a playoff-calibre performance Sunday. Gausman struck out 10 and allowed two runs over seven innings as the Toronto Blue Jays held off the Houston Astros 3-2 at Rogers Centre. The victory gave Toronto a 4-2 regular-season record over Houston, the defending American League champions. "Almost felt like a post-season game," said Gausman, who noted that the Astros' roster is largely unchanged from la

  • Lightning's chase for another Cup begins vs. Maple Leafs

    Steven Stamkos and the Tampa Bay Lightning understand the difficult challenge that lies ahead for the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions. The team’s quest for a third straight NHL title begins on the road Monday night against the Auston Matthews-led Toronto Maple Leafs, who had a terrific regular season but have yet to prove they have what it takes to be successful in the playoffs. While the Lightning’s experience on hockey’s grandest stage has served them well during back-to-back champion

  • Blue Jays edge Yankees 2-1 to end New York's 11-game win streak

    TORONTO — Matt Chapman homered and starter Yusei Kikuchi threw a season-high six innings as the Toronto Blue Jays defeated New York 2-1 on Wednesday night to end the Yankees' 11-game winning streak. Jordan Romano worked the ninth for his 12th save to help Toronto salvage the finale of the three-game series. The Blue Jays (16-10) have won 10 of their last 15 games. Joey Gallo hit a solo shot for New York's lone run. It was the Yankees' second loss in their last 15 games. New York, which leads the

  • Canadian senior lacrosse leagues ask American pro league to relax player contracts

    Canada's two senior lacrosse leagues are asking a professional league based in the United States to loosen restrictions on its player contracts. A new provision in the Premier Lacrosse League's standard player contract states that a player competing in the American field lacrosse circuit may not engage in "non-PLL sponsored lacrosse, whether it's professional, semi-professional or recreational, indoor, or outdoor," during the season. The clause, obtained by The Canadian Press, states that this r

  • Kraken hope to build after disappointing inaugural campaign

    SEATTLE (AP) — For all the excitement and anticipation leading up to the first puck drop, the inaugural season for the Seattle Kraken ended up looking like nearly every other NHL expansion season from the past 30 years. The comparisons with the last expansion team, the Golden Knights, were inevitable and the high bar set by Vegas by winning the Western Conference in its first season almost ensured Seattle's first outing was going be disappointing at some level. Perhaps not this disappointing. Th

  • Did the Raptors' long, athletic player-type vision work?

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses what the franchise learned about their unique vision on the season, where tweaks need to be made and whether or not it is sustainable in today's NBA. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Canucks' Brock Boeser on father's health issues: 'It's really hitting me hard'

    An emotional Brock Boeser opened up about his father's battle with dementia.

  • Ducks begin life after Getzlaf with 4-year playoff drought

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Getzlaf's retirement from the Anaheim Ducks signals the start of a new era, both for the star center and for the organization he's leaving behind. While Getzlaf works on his golf game and increases his family time, the Ducks hope next year is when they'll finally be contenders again. “I feel like we're making the progress, even if it's not always coming through in the results,” Getzlaf said. “There's better days ahead for this franchise, and I'm going to be happy to s

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi