Vintage year for WOMAD as UK summer arts festivals attract record numbers

The UK's summer festival scene has not only recovered from Brexit and Covid, it has never been more vibrant. And that includes the WOMAD international arts festival in the west of England where fans flock not just for the bigger names but "to hear music they've never heard before," the organisers tell RFI.

Womad stands for “A World of Music, Art and Dance”, and since it was co-founded in 1982 by Peter Gabriel, the festival has been bringing audiences schooled on rock and pop a wider range of performers from all around the world.

For this year's 41st edition, highlights include indie band Bombay Bicycle Club, afro-funk Ibibio Sound Machine, The Cinematic Orchestra – known for their distinctive fusion of nu-jazz, downtempo and film music – the Grammy award-winning British group Soul II Soul, South African artist Nakhane, Algerian singer-songwriter Souad Massi, and Malian songstress Rokia Koné, among many others.

"WOMAD was one of the first concerts I performed in Europe, as part of Les Amazones d’Afrique’s first tour in 2016," Koné told RFI.



Read more on RFI English



Read also:

Gnaoua world music festival kicks off in Morocco

French world music festival launches "Music from here" prize

Tunisia's E-Fest music festival encourages new cultural scene