Vintage James Anderson showcases full array of bowling gifts - AP

Old Trafford is James Anderson’s home ground. For 20 years, including 10 Test matches, spectators here have been able to enjoy his array of skills. Nowadays, when he bowls he does so from the James Anderson End.

Along the way, locals have delighted in Anderson’s evolution. The bowler who emerged from Burnley Cricket Club to make his first-class debut in 2002 was, in many ways, more spectacular than the one roared on by the masses at Old Trafford on Saturday: he was faster, swung the ball more and had peacock streaks in his hair.

In his place now is a pace bowler who has been refined consummately, who combines mastery of line and length with the capacity to move the ball both ways, through swing or – more often – seam. Indeed, Anderson’s gradual embrace of seam over swing as his preferred weapon of choice is an apt metaphor for his wider journey: less showy, but more effective.

Earlier this month, Anderson turned 40. Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Tom Brady and others have shown how supreme athletes, through managing their bodies and bespoke training and conditioning, can thrive. Anderson, the third-highest wicket-taker in Test history, emphatically belongs in this company.

Those other 40-something champions have all eventually succumbed to the inevitability of ageing. But Anderson, like a sealed pyramid, remains protected from the ravages of time. His dexterity with the ball is such that he still marries unrelenting control with potency. His average speed – 81mph this Test, 82mph this year – has scarcely dipped from a decade ago. There have been some murmurings about Anderson’s second-innings record being less stellar in recent years, but it is not a view that South Africa’s batsmen would have shared at Old Trafford.

Most importantly of all, Anderson simply retains the capacity to take Test wickets very cheaply. In five Tests this summer he has taken 24 at just 17.7 apiece. He has settled seamlessly back into his double role as stock and strike bowler alike: yielding just 2.6 an over, while taking a wicket every 40 balls. Along the way he has made his omission from the tour of the West Indies in March appear even more perplexing.

Story continues

“I’ve really enjoyed the last few months,” Anderson said. “The way Ben [Stokes] and Brendon [McCullum] want to play, my role’s become a little bit different, I’m not a defensive bowler anymore at all. They want me to take wickets the whole time and think about taking wickets the whole time.”

On the third day in Manchester, Anderson showcased his full array of gifts. First, there was the mastery with the new ball. With the new ball in its 12th over, Anderson shaped two balls away from Dean Elgar’s off stump. The next delivery promised to do the same, but instead held its line, defeating Elgar’s groping bat and leaving his stumps all over the place.

Simon Harmer’s wicket was in an equal mess when Anderson was given the second new ball, as seen in the video below: he needed just two balls to pierce a ball off the seam through the gap between bat and pad, raising his arms aloft in triumph.

"It's Anderson, who else?!" 😅



Harmer had no hope with that one 😬#ENGvSA pic.twitter.com/6V9qpsRYsu — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 27, 2022

In his next over, at least Kagiso Rabada could get his bat on Anderson’s delivery; alas, it was only his edge, and the ball landed safely in Joe Root’s hands at first slip. The rest of South Africa’s tail were spared from Anderson only because Ollie Robinson got them first.

Yet for all Anderson’s venom with the first and second new ball alike, perhaps he was most admirable with the old ball. In mid-afternoon, Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen resisted cussedly. The ball was going soft, the crowd a little distracted. For Anderson, it was the cue to show the full repertoire of his talents.

Anderson's dexterity with the ball is such that he still marries unrelenting control with potency - GETTY IMAGES

He was creative with his field, deploying both silly mid-on and silly mid-off. He reverse swung the ball both ways – concealing it from the batsmen until his release to disguise the direction – and jagged it off the seam. And he varied his line to generate a new threat, releasing the ball from wider on the crease to create an angle to lure Van der Dussen into driving injudiciously. This spell lacked only the seal of a wicket, but it was affirmation of Anderson’s enduring potency long after the ball has lost its shine.

“Whether with the old ball or the new ball you know what you’re going to get – a bowler who’s absolutely relentless and just gives the batsman nothing,” his captain Stokes purred after play. It all added to Anderson’s outstanding record at his home ground: 37 wickets at an average of just 22 apiece. The only quirk is that, along the way, Anderson has never snared a Test-match five-wicket haul at Old Trafford.

Perhaps he never will. But as he saluted his boisterous home crowd, Anderson did not resemble an athlete whose ambitions have been sated.

Most likely, we will see this remarkable athlete back in Manchester next year, for one last dance against Australia.