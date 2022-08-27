Vintage James Anderson showcases full array of bowling gifts

Tim Wigmore
·5 min read
Vintage James Anderson showcases full array of bowling gifts - AP
Vintage James Anderson showcases full array of bowling gifts - AP

Old Trafford is James Anderson’s home ground. For 20 years, including 10 Test matches, spectators here have been able to enjoy his array of skills. Nowadays, when he bowls he does so from the James Anderson End.

Along the way, locals have delighted in Anderson’s evolution. The bowler who emerged from Burnley Cricket Club to make his first-class debut in 2002 was, in many ways, more spectacular than the one roared on by the masses at Old Trafford on Saturday: he was faster, swung the ball more and had peacock streaks in his hair.

In his place now is a pace bowler who has been refined consummately, who combines mastery of line and length with the capacity to move the ball both ways, through swing or – more often – seam. Indeed, Anderson’s gradual embrace of seam over swing as his preferred weapon of choice is an apt metaphor for his wider journey: less showy, but more effective.

Earlier this month, Anderson turned 40. Serena Williams, Roger Federer, Tom Brady and others have shown how supreme athletes, through managing their bodies and bespoke training and conditioning, can thrive. Anderson, the third-highest wicket-taker in Test history, emphatically belongs in this company.

Those other 40-something champions have all eventually succumbed to the inevitability of ageing. But Anderson, like a sealed pyramid, remains protected from the ravages of time. His dexterity with the ball is such that he still marries unrelenting control with potency. His average speed – 81mph this Test, 82mph this year – has scarcely dipped from a decade ago. There have been some murmurings about Anderson’s second-innings record being less stellar in recent years, but it is not a view that South Africa’s batsmen would have shared at Old Trafford.

Most importantly of all, Anderson simply retains the capacity to take Test wickets very cheaply. In five Tests this summer he has taken 24 at just 17.7 apiece. He has settled seamlessly back into his double role as stock and strike bowler alike: yielding just 2.6 an over, while taking a wicket every 40 balls. Along the way he has made his omission from the tour of the West Indies in March appear even more perplexing.

“I’ve really enjoyed the last few months,” Anderson said. “The way Ben [Stokes] and Brendon [McCullum] want to play, my role’s become a little bit different, I’m not a defensive bowler anymore at all. They want me to take wickets the whole time and think about taking wickets the whole time.”

On the third day in Manchester, Anderson showcased his full array of gifts. First, there was the mastery with the new ball. With the new ball in its 12th over, Anderson shaped two balls away from Dean Elgar’s off stump. The next delivery promised to do the same, but instead held its line, defeating Elgar’s groping bat and leaving his stumps all over the place.

Simon Harmer’s wicket was in an equal mess when Anderson was given the second new ball, as seen in the video below: he needed just two balls to pierce a ball off the seam through the gap between bat and pad, raising his arms aloft in triumph.

In his next over, at least Kagiso Rabada could get his bat on Anderson’s delivery; alas, it was only his edge, and the ball landed safely in Joe Root’s hands at first slip. The rest of South Africa’s tail were spared from Anderson only because Ollie Robinson got them first.

Yet for all Anderson’s venom with the first and second new ball alike, perhaps he was most admirable with the old ball. In mid-afternoon, Keegan Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen resisted cussedly. The ball was going soft, the crowd a little distracted. For Anderson, it was the cue to show the full repertoire of his talents.

Anderson's dexterity with the ball is such that he still marries unrelenting control with potency - GETTY IMAGES
Anderson's dexterity with the ball is such that he still marries unrelenting control with potency - GETTY IMAGES

He was creative with his field, deploying both silly mid-on and silly mid-off. He reverse swung the ball both ways – concealing it from the batsmen until his release to disguise the direction – and jagged it off the seam. And he varied his line to generate a new threat, releasing the ball from wider on the crease to create an angle to lure Van der Dussen into driving injudiciously. This spell lacked only the seal of a wicket, but it was affirmation of Anderson’s enduring potency long after the ball has lost its shine.

“Whether with the old ball or the new ball you know what you’re going to get – a bowler who’s absolutely relentless and just gives the batsman nothing,” his captain Stokes purred after play. It all added to Anderson’s outstanding record at his home ground: 37 wickets at an average of just 22 apiece. The only quirk is that, along the way, Anderson has never snared a Test-match five-wicket haul at Old Trafford.

Perhaps he never will. But as he saluted his boisterous home crowd, Anderson did not resemble an athlete whose ambitions have been sated.

Most likely, we will see this remarkable athlete back in Manchester next year, for one last dance against Australia.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Women's professional hockey growing in North America, but in parallel universes

    Women's professional hockey is expanding in North America, but remains divided. The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association (PWHPA) possessing the bulk of player star power in Canada and the United States has a league in development with Billie Jean King and Mark Walter, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, as potential backers. The Premier Hockey Federation increasing salaries and teams in North America in its eighth season, and recruiting recognizable names in Canadian hockey into man

  • Bob Baffert among those to congratulate Attard following Queen's Plate win

    TORONTO — Bob Baffert provided a storybook ending to trainer Kevin Attard's first $1-million Queen's Plate victory. Shortly after filly Moira's record-setting win Sunday in the opening leg of the OLG Canadian Triple Crown at Woodbine Racetrack, co-owner Donato Lanni passed his phone to Attard. On the other end was none other than Baffert, the celebrated conditioner of American Triple Crown winners American Pharoah (2015) and Justify (2018). "I know Donato has a great relationship with him but I

  • By design, Nazem Kadri's Stanley Cup celebration will star the Muslim community in London, Ont.

    Nazem Kadri will walk through the doors of the London Muslim Mosque in southwestern Ontario with the Stanley Cup this weekend as part of a hometown celebration the 31-year-old NHL star wanted by design. Kadri, the only son of five children born in London to Lebanese parents, is believed to be the first Muslim player to win an NHL championship. It happened in June, when his then team, the Colorado Avalanche, beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the playoffs in June. After a long career with

  • Andreescu sets out for second Grand Slam title on familiar grounds at U.S. Open

    Four months after returning to action from an extended break, Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu says her confidence is peaking heading into the final Grand Slam of the season. The Mississauga, Ont., native enters this year's U.S. Open, where she won her lone career Grand Slam in 2019, after a short but successful stay at the recent National Bank Open. "I know that I can beat any player on tour right now," Andreescu said ahead of the tournament's main draw, which begins Monday in New York. "I

  • New commissioner Mark Noonan excited about Canadian Premier League’s potential

    While working in Ghana, Mark Noonan wanted to purchase land for a new soccer training ground. To close the deal, Noonan had to supply two bottles of peppermint schnapps, a case of beer, two canvas bags filled with cash and arrange for a cow to be delivered once a year. Noonan’s time as the chief executive officer of Hearts of Oak, Ghana’s oldest and best supported club, plus his experience working for Major League Soccer and other sports properties helped prepare him for his latest job. He was i

  • Mihailovic 'happy to continue season' with CF Montréal ahead of AZ Alkmaar transfer

    MONTREAL — When news broke that CF Montréal star Djordje Mihailovic would be moving to Dutch side AZ Alkmaar, there was very little surprise he was moving on. The transfer was officially announced on Wednesday after months of speculation on Mihailovic’s future linking him to many clubs, including Premier League team Leeds United. While he always seemed destined for a move to and has not minced words about his European ambitions, his Major League Soccer club saw to it that he would be able to pla

  • Mike Babcock resigns as coach of University of Saskatchewan hockey team

    SASKATOON — Former Toronto Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has resigned as coach of the University of Saskatchewan's men's hockey team after just one season at the helm. The Saskatchewan Huskies announced Thursday that Brandin Cote, who served as an associate coach under Babcock last year, has been named team's new interim head coach. Babcock joined the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis in February of 2021 after spending 17 seasons in the NHL, including guiding the Detroit Red Wings to the S

  • CF Montréal heads to Chicago looking to extend three-game road winning streak

    MONTREAL — CF Montréal's form on the road battle is a major reason why the Major League Soccer club is battling for top spot in the Eastern Conference. With identical 7-4-2 records both at home and away, Montreal has established itself a consistent performer regardless of where it plays. That kind of consistency will be crucial as Montreal (14-8-4) heads to Soldier Field to take on Chicago Fire (8-12-6) Saturday evening. Montreal heads to Chicago on a seven-game unbeaten run (5-0-2) and a three-

  • Edmonton muggles competing for 2022 quidditch title in Mill Woods Park

    Veteran and rookie quidditch players across Edmonton are preparing to mount broomsticks, as they vie for a citywide title Saturday. The annual Edmonton Quidditch Cup, a tournament that runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Mill Woods Park, will feature national-level athletes as well as entry-level competitors who may have never played a match before. "It's so fun," said Jasper Whitby, a quidditch player and vice-president of the Edmonton Aurors. "I'm so excited to play quidditch again." Quidditch, the

  • Maier gets nod ahead of veteran Bo Levi Mitchell for Calgary Stampeders

    WINNIPEG — This game will be different for Jake Maier right from the start, but he’s trying not to think about it that way. The Calgary Stampeders’ second-year backup quarterback will get the start in Winnipeg Thursday against the 9-1 Blue Bombers with healthy veteran Bo Levi Mitchell still on the depth chart. Maier said head coach Dave Dickenson gave him the news without making it a big deal. “It’s business as usual,” Maier said. “It wasn’t this super, drawn-out dramatic thing by any means. “He

  • Phil Kessel agrees to one-year, $1.5 million deal with Golden Knights

    Forward Phil Kessel has agreed to a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Vegas Golden Knights.

  • Nazem Kadri celebrates Stanley Cup win with the London Muslim community that always backed him

    Nazem Kadri walked out the front doors of the London Muslim Mosque on Saturday and hoisted the Stanley Cup as he celebrated winning hockey's highest trophy with his hometown community. The 31-year-old won the Cup in June as a member of the Colorado Avalanche and is believed to be the first member of his faith to become an NHL champion. On Saturday, Kadri made a point of including the Muslim community in the celebration, telling the crowd gathered at the mosque they were essential to his developm

  • Quarterbacks O'Connor, Fajardo in the spotlight as Riders visit Lions

    VANCOUVER — Three months after Nathan Rourke silenced skeptics with a breakout start to the season, the B.C. Lions will have another Canadian quarterback under centre when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday. But Lions head coach Rick Campbell isn't expecting lightning to strike twice. Michael O’Connor will make his first career start in place of the injured Rourke as the Lions (8-1) look to stretch their winning streak to six games. While Campbell is keen to see what the pivot from

  • Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin among CP Women's Open qualifiers

    OTTAWA — Twelve-year-old Lucy Lin of Vancouver earned one of four spots into this week's 2022 CP Women's Open with a steady round of golf in Monday's final qualifier at the Marshes Golf Club. Lin, the youngest player to ever qualify for the prestigious Canadian tournament, shot a 2-over-par 74, two shots behind top qualifiers Michelle Liu of Vancouver and Gianna Clemente of Estero, Fla. Vanessa Zhang of Vancouver was one shot back. The final qualifier consisted of 22 golfers playing one round wi

  • Durant, Nets plan to move forward together instead of trade

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets are staying together. A trade request that jolted the franchise and dominated NBA headlines has been removed. The Nets will return next season with their All-Star forward in uniform — and with their championship hopes intact. The Nets said Tuesday that the team's leadership met a day earlier with Durant and business partner Rich Kleiman in Los Angeles and “agreed to move forward with our partnership,” general manager Sean Marks said in a stateme

  • Ross Stripling could be pricing himself out of Blue Jays' future

    Ross Stripling has been one of the best pitchers in the American League since joining the Blue Jays' rotation. Will Toronto be able to afford him this winter?

  • Team Canada's Sarah Nurse makes history as 'NHL 23' cover athlete

    The Canadian hockey star will be the first woman ever featured on the cover of the popular NHL video game franchise.

  • Joy Drop: If you can see it, you can be it

    Hello, friends, so much joy and delicious happiness to share this week. And I hope this humble online notebook entry brings you a grin! One of our favourite hockey players, Sarah Nurse, becomes the first woman to grace the cover of an EA Sports NHL game. The 2023 version features Nurse alongside Trevor Zegras. Just as the IIHF Women's Hockey Worlds began in Denmark, we were blessed to see a woman on the cover of one of the most popular games out there. Recognizing women's sports can come in many

  • Fantasy Football: Top 3 sleeper quarterback candidates

    Here are the quarterbacks fantasy football managers should target in the later rounds of their 2022 drafts.

  • Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can't travel to States

    NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States. Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed. “Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive s