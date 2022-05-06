Vintage Cartier Crash Watch Sold for Record-Breaking $1.65M USD

Dethroning the previous record-holder sold at Sotheby's, a vintage Cartier Crash has been bid off at $1,503,888 USD via the online watch auction platform Loupe This.

The 1967 timepiece went from $50 USD to over $1.5 million USD over a span of seven days. With the buyer's premium, the watch costs its buyer a total of $1.65 million USD.

The watch, which is inspired by Salvador Dali's iconic 1931 painting The Persistence of Memory, is crafted with 18K yellow gold. The piece is described to be in "excellent original condition" with hallmarks and the serial number visible on the watch case. The timepiece is equipped with the original Jaeger-LeCoultre-signed Calibre 841 manual wind movement.

This 1967 design was sold at a final price twice more than that of the previous record-holder, which was sold for $884,972 USD. Take a closer look at the vintage Cartier Crash above.