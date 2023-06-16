Vinnie Pasquantino pens message to Kansas City Royals fans after injury diagnosis

Kansas City Royals first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino shared a special moment with Royals fans on Friday.

Pasquantino thanked the fan base for their continued support as he is set to undergo surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right shoulder.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me over the past few days and for all the well wishes,” Pasquantino shared on Twitter. “Means a lot to me! Going to get this fixed and be back in a Royals uniform as soon as I can.”

Pasquantino was initially placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder instability. He received an MRI that confirmed a torn labrum. Pasquantino is expected to miss the remainder of the 2023 season.

Injuries have mounted for the Royals this season.

KC is also without starting pitchers Kris Bubic and Brad Keller. Meanwhile, outfielder Kyle Isbel and relievers Ryan Yarbrough, Josh Taylor, Josh Staumont and Amir Garrett are on the mend.

Royals captain Salvador Perez is also nursing a left-hand contusion. He is considered day-to-day after X-rays were negative.

Pasquantino is expected to have surgery soon. However, the Royals and their medical staff have not announced a date yet.

After surgery, Pasquantino plans to remain around the team to help teammates in a variety of ways while sidelined.

“This isn’t one of those things where you are not going to see me,” Pasquantino said. “It’s way harder to get rid of me than that. So I’ll be around here and (giving) anything I can do to help.”

This season, Pasquantino was batting .247 with nine home runs and 26 RBIs in 61 games. The Royals will utilize Nick Pratto at first base moving forward.

“It really sucks for him and all of us really losing someone like that,” Royals pitcher Brady Singer said. “We just got to keep our head up and keep moving.”

The Royals begin a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Kauffman Stadium Friday night.