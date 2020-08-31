Vinnie Miller drives No. 78 Toyota Supra to 11th-place finish at Daytona International Speedway

Vinnie Miller finished 11th in the Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-Cola at Daytona International Speedway on Friday after heading into the race with an average finish position of 25.8 this season.

Miller’s result added 26 points to his season total. Miller is now No. 25 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series standings with 249 points.

Miller started in 30th position. The fourth-year driver has no top-10 finishes in his career.

Friday’s race was Miller’s fifth career start at Daytona International Speedway. He’s completed all of those races.

The Metamora, Michigan native’s starting and finishing positions compared favorably to his career averages, starting one spot higher than his career mark of 31.3 and completing the race 16 places ahead of his 27.5 career average finish.

Miller took on a field of 37 drivers on the way to his 11th-place finish. The race endured eight cautions and 28 caution laps. Prior to the checkered flag there were nine lead changes.

Justin Haley took the checkered flag in the race, and Gray Gaulding finished second. Chase Briscoe placed third, Riley Herbst brought home fourth, and Harrison Burton closed out the top five.

After Haley won Stage 1, AJ Allmendinger drove the No. 16 car to victory in Stage 2.

Vinnie Miller Driver Page | Get Miller Gear | Race Center