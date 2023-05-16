Vinicius Junior: Real Madrid's €1bn one-club man who will rival Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior celebrates after scoring his team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg football match between Real Madrid CF and Manchester City at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid - AFP/Javier Soriano

Vinicius Junior and Erling Haaland shared a moment on the Bernabeu pitch at the end of last week’s Champions League semi-final first-leg draw between Real Madrid and Manchester City, but if the pair are to line up on the same team any time soon it will be in the white of the Spanish club rather than in the Premier League.

Telegraph Sport can confirm that, even though it has not been officially announced by the club, Vinicius last summer signed a contract with Real that runs until 2027 and includes a huge €1 billion release clause.

And – speaking exclusively via a video call from his office in Sao Paulo, Brazil – the long-term agent of Vinicius, Frederico Pena, expressed his belief that his star client could stay at Real Madrid for his entire career.

Pena, who negotiated Vinicius’s move to Real as an 18-year-old in 2018, said: “Vini is very close with Real Madrid and he’s so happy there. He’s very at ease, he loves the club. He’s been there so long, he’s kind of turned into a man there.”

While playing for Real in the coming years is believed to be on Haaland’s bucket list, it would appear Vinicius has no plans to make Wednesday night’s second-leg trip to Manchester permanent in the near future.

Vinicius Junior of Real Madrid and Erling Haaland of Manchester City looks on after the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg match between Real Madrid and Manchester City FC at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on May 9, 2023 in Madrid, Spain - Getty Images/Manuel Reino Berengui

On whether or not Vinicius could move to England one day, Pena added: “I can’t really see that happening right now, but who knows, these things change in football and there’s things you would never imagine seeing that happen. I would just say if he were to leave Real Madrid some day, it would make no sense for it to be somewhere other than the Premier League.

“But will he one day leave Real Madrid or will he be a one-club kind of player? I would tell you right now there’s a big chance that he's the kind of player who stays in one club and makes history there and stays there for 15-plus years.”

Vinicius enhanced his reputation as one of the best players in the world with a stunning goal in Madrid last week and has travelled to Manchester as Real’s biggest attacking threat. He netted the winner in last season’s final against Liverpool and winning the Champions League for a second successive year would clinch the 22-year-old’s 10th title with the Spaniards already.

Story continues

Along with City striker Haaland and Paris Saint-Germain’s Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius is expected to compete for the major individual honours now the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo era is coming to an end.

As revealed by Telegraph Sport last week, Real retain an interest in Mbappe and could try to team him up with Vinicius and Haaland over the next few years in what would represent a return to the Galacticos era, which is likely to also include England midfielder Jude Bellingham.

“I think the Ronaldo and Messi era was very, very unique,” said Pena. “I don’t know if we can think about a rivalry to match that over such a long period of time.

“I think we’ll go back to a time where there’s a bigger group of players who will be in that spotlight. For instance, Haaland is playing in the Premier League, which has the biggest global reach and that will play a part. But Haaland plays for Norway who are not fighting for the World Cup, so I think we will go back to a healthy time like when there was Ronaldo and Zidane and Ronaldinho, and other players.

“Vini is such a professional athlete and he’s so disciplined, I think he will be at that level for the next decade and more, but I don’t think it will only be those three players (Vinicius, Haaland and Mbappe). I think it will evolve in a different way.”

While Vinicius is the darling of the Real fans and fast becoming a global superstar, he has also been the target of abuse. Eight complaints of racist abuse being aimed at the Brazilian have been filed to La Liga this season and Barcelona’s title-winning celebrations were marred by cries of ‘Die Vinicius’ being captured on camera.

The way in which he has coped with the abuse and pressure that has come with his superb performances has been just as impressive as his form on the pitch, and Pena revealed that preparation for the mental and physical challenges Vinicius might face started before he celebrated his 14th birthday.

“We’ve been working together now for almost 10 years. We started in 2014, it was before he turned 14,” said Pena. “In the beginning, the work is giving support and advice because at that age players don’t really have agents and they don’t have commercial opportunities.

“So it’s getting to know how we use the information of past experiences, to make his life better and to have a better path. We have a lot of people in the agency who also have experience with football youth academies, so a lot of work was done regarding nutrition, mental coaching and training and physiotherapy.

“A lot of it is the players understanding how serious this is and how if you want to be at the top, top level, the sport has changed from the times of Romero and the original Ronaldo. Before, footballers were in a grey area between being an artist and an athlete. They didn’t treat their bodies as if they were Olympians.

“Now, they are high-performance athletes. It’s about letting them know that this is serious stuff and the earlier you start, the better for your entire career. This is how we start dealing with these young guys. It’s more of an advisory role in the beginning, more than agency work.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.