Vinicius Jr news LIVE: Four arrested in Real Madrid racism row as La Liga seek more powers to fight abuse

Vinicius Jr was sent off in Real Madrid’s match at Valencia (Getty Images)

Four people have been arrested over the hanging effigy of Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr in Madrid as the fallout from Spanish football’s racism storm continues.

The effigy was hanged by the neck on the morning of the Madrid derby between Real and Atletico in January, beneath a banner bearing the words “Madrid hates Real”. The arrests come in the aftermath of a heated match on Sunday in which Vinicius was racially abused by some Valencia supporters, an ugly incident that has become a regular occurrence for the Brazilian winger to endure this season.

Vincius has said Spanish football “belongs to racists” and Real Madrid have lodged a ‘hate crime’ complaint. In Brazil, president Lula came out in support of the player and the lights were switched off on the Christ the Redeemer statue last night in solidarity.

Follow all the latest news and developments below.

Latest news: Seven men arrested over racist incidents

13:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

Police detained seven men on Tuesday over separate alleged racist incidents against Real Madrid football player Vinicius Jr as Spain’s main soccer league urged changes to Spanish law that would enable it to take steps to curb racism in stadiums.

A hate crime investigation was opened after an inflatable effigy dressed in the No. 20 jersey of winger Vinicius Jr was hung from a bridge in front of the club’s training grounds. Alongside it was a 16m (17.5-yard) red and white banner - the colours of rival team Atletico Madrid - that read “Madrid hates Real”.

Four men were arrested in Madrid, police said, three of whom were members of “a radical group of fans of a Madrid club”, who were previously flagged during matches as “high risk” to help curb violence during games.

Three men were also arrested in Valencia for racist conduct aimed at Vinicius in a match between Valencia and Real Madrid, police said on Twitter.

The arrests come a day after football federation chief Luis Rubiales said Spanish soccer has a racism problem, following a race-crime complaint lodged by Real Madrid.

After slurs were aimed at Vinicius Jr during a Spanish league match on Sunday, Vinicius Jr, in a social media post, called the racist abuse “inhuman” and asked sponsors and broadcasters to hold LaLiga accountable.

Carlo Ancelotti holds press conference detailing Vinicius Jr abuse

13:20 , Karl Matchett

Some of the responses here provided by Carlo Ancelotti in his press conference:

“Condemning acts of racism isn’t enough. We have been condemning acts of racism for years.”

“Maybe in the future I’ll have to take the responsibility of taking the player and the team off the pitch, but it shouldn’t be my responsibility.”

“Apart from the racism, which is the most serious, it seems that there is a culture of insulting. I agree with Xavi, who I thought was exemplary with his comments. Why do we think the culture of insulting is okay in football? In the post-match press conference, they told me that they weren’t chanting ‘monkey’ (‘mono’) at Vinícius and that they were only chanting ‘silly’ (‘tonto’). Why is that even okay? That’s not a racial insult, but it’s also an insult. Why should we get used to insults? That has to stop. We’re tired of being insulted every day. It happens to Xavi. It happens to Vinícius, where there is more racism. It happens to many others. They say ‘son of a b***h’, they say ‘f***ot’, they say ‘I hope your parents die’. It’s not war, it’s sport. We have a great opportunity to stop this. The FIFA president was already very clear and I hope the Spanish federation, LaLiga and the referees can be clear too.”

Carlo Ancelotti just had a press conference of more than 20 minutes, entirely about the racist abuse suffered by Vinícius on Sunday.



-"Condemning acts of racism isn't enough. We have been condemning acts of racism for years."

Paul Pogba says “nothing has changed” in the fight against racism

13:00 , Karl Matchett

Paul Pogba has posted to social media to offer his support to Vinicius Jr and says “nothing has changed” in the fight against racism.

“Who protects us? It’s not the first time, it won’t be the last either. But we must never let that pass again. We have so many examples and I think we all agree today that nothing has changed since then.

“Bananas, animal noises, songs against us? It’s mental illness and I think we all agree that neither ads nor slogans will change these people. If I’ve learned one thing this year, it’s that when someone has a black heart, nothing and no one can change that. If the institutions don’t want to find a real solution, let’s try to do it by ourselves, for ourselves.”

Vinicius Jr to Tebas: Omitting yourself only makes you equal to racists

12:40 , Karl Matchett

Vinicius Jr replied to LaLiga president Javier Tebas to give him absolutely no possible doubt how he feels about him, after Tebas tried to tell Vini his anger was misplaced:

“As much as you talk and pretend not to read, the image of your league is shaken. See the responses to your posts and have a surprise.

“Omitting yourself [from blame] only makes you equal to racists.

“I’m not your friend to talk about racism. I want actions and punishments. Hashtag doesn’t move me.

Mais uma vez, em vez de criticar racistas, o presidente da LaLiga aparece nas redes sociais para me atacar.



Por mais que você fale e finja não ler, a imagem do seu campeonato está abalada. Veja as respostas do seus posts e tenha uma surpresa...



Omitir-se só faz com que você se… https://t.co/RGO9AZ24IA — Vini Jr. (@vinijr) May 21, 2023

Commentator sparks outrage for criticising Vinicius Jr reaction after facing racist abuse

12:20 , Karl Matchett

A LaLiga TV commentator has sparked outrage online by claiming Vinicius Jr “is not an angel” and that he “provokes other teams” after the Real Madrid star was sent off for his reaction to being the victim of racist abuse from the stands during a 1-0 defeat to Valencia on Sunday.

The match had been halted for 10 minutes in the second half as Vincius pointed out to the referee which fans had racially abused him. The Brazilian was later red-carded in injury time after becoming involved in a brawl with Valencia players that saw him raise his hands to the face of Hugo Duro, although he also appeared to be put in a headlock by the Valencia forward.

Covering the game for LaLiga TV, co-commentator Toni Padilla said that while it’s important to stand against racism, Vinicius should not be free from blame for the sending off as he’s “not a saint” and often provokes both the opposition and their fans.

“It’s the worst that could happen,” said Padilla as Vinicius was shown red. “Because the player that hits out and you say ‘that’s a red card always’ is also the player that suffered some verbal abuse.

“We should stand with Vini Jr if he suffered racial abuse but it’s never justified that he hits Hugo Duro. It’s Vini’s mistake. It’s not a question of who’s the bad one. Look at Vini Jr [as he walks off the pitch gesturing to the Valencia fans] - you are going to second division.

“We should stand against racism always but we should also say that Vini Jr is not an angel, he’s not perfect. Sometimes he provokes the other teams. Every time he’s suffering verbal abuse, we should stand against racism and we should stand with Vini Jr. But also we cannot say he’s a saint.”

More here:

Commentator sparks outrage for criticising Vinicius reaction to facing racist abuse

Spanish newspaper says Vinicius lacked respect and Valencia were the victims

12:00 , Karl Matchett

Running somewhat contrary to the rest of the planet, Valencian newspaper Superdeporte offers the following:

“There’s a campaign from Madrid in a season where Valencia and their fans have already been the victims of referees and extremely unjust decisions and they want respect for the Mestalla. Vinicius responded with another lack of respect. The club requires the maximum respect for its fans for their exemplary behaviour on Sunday in the Mestalla.”

Continuing, the article by Andres Garcia says: “At the same time, [the club] condones energetically the Valencia fans who shouted racist insults to Vinicius from one of the stadium stands. They are perfectly compatible, which the Madrid-based media don’t want to understand.”

LaLiga boss Tebas labelled “embarrassing” over Vinicius Jr tweets

11:45 , Karl Matchett

Former Man City and England defender Micah Richards has labelled LaLiga boss Javier Tebas “embarrassing” for his attempts to portray Vinicius Jr as being in the wrong after he criticised the league over its lack of action regarding incidents of racism.

Replying to the Real Madrid forward saying “in Brazil, Spain is known as a country of racists” on social media, Tebas - president of Spain’s top flight - responded with a tweet of his own saying “before criticising LaLiga, you need to be well-informed yourself, Vinicius. Don’t let yourself manipulate and make sure you understand properly...the work we are doing together.”

But Richards says this deflection merely highlights the problem people suffering racist abuse have to deal with, including being told they are aiming their anger in the wrong direction.

“Javier [Tebas] has tried to make himself the victim in all this, it’s absolutely embarrassing what he has come out with in his statement,” Richards told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Monday Night Club.

“It makes my blood boil and that is part of the problem. It’s not just a football issue, it’s a life that people go through every single day.

“People don’t care enough and that is the problem. If people cared they would do something about it.

“It’s not about taking the knee or wearing Kick it Out shirts because it’s not working. I’m tired of having to talk about the same things that happens over and over again. We have spoken enough. The people who need to sort themselves out are the ones who are being racist. Until harsher punishments are delivered it’s always going to be the same.

“If Javier thinks like that, what chance do we have?”

LaLiga offer status updates of 13 cases of racism directed to authorities

11:35 , Karl Matchett

Annexed to their statement, LaLiga have also included details of no fewer than 13 cases referred to Spanish courts and their current status - nine of them involving Vinicius Jr.

The other players to have received racist abuse are Inaki Williams, Nico Williams (both Athletic Club), Samu Chukwueze (Villarreal) and Carlos Akapo (then Cadiz).

Theses cases range from January 2020 to the present day and they are in varying stages of judicial process, with the case of Inaki Williams awaiting a trial date for example and Akapo set to testify “in the near future”.

LaLiga release statement defending attempts to combat racism

11:30 , Karl Matchett

A statement from LaLiga presented this morning to UK media:

LaLiga will request more sanctioning powers, with the aim of being more agile and effective in the fight against violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport, where LaLiga has been leading the identification and reporting of such behaviour in football stadiums for years, but feels powerless when observing how its reporting ends.

Despite its intense and continuous fight against violence and racism to the full extent of its powers (currently, according to Spanish legislation, limited to identifying and reporting the facts that occur), LaLiga feels tremendous frustration at the lack of sanctions and convictions by the sports disciplinary bodies, public administrations and jurisdictional bodies to which it reports.

Faced with this serious situation, in the coming days LaLiga will formally request the amendment of Law 19/2007 of July 11, against violence, racism, xenophobia and intolerance in sport and Law 39/2022 of December 30, on sport.

The purpose of the proposal is to request that LaLiga may exercise disciplinary authority over incidents of this type which occur in matches of the professional competition, so that the disciplinary bodies of LaLiga may proceed to sanction them, among otherthings, with the total or partial closure ofthe sports venue, the prohibition of access to it in the case of members/fans and the imposition of financial penalties, without prejudice to the adoption of provisional or precautionary measures that may be appropriate, depending on the nature and seriousness of the incidents.

As we have been repeating in recent days, LaLiga has been leading the fight against violence, racism and intolerance on football pitches, both inside and outside the stadium, identifying such behaviour through its Match Directors, security officers and television cameras, and subsequently reporting it to the relevant bodies.

LaLiga sponsors finally find their voice on issues of racism in football

11:15 , Karl Matchett

Valencia’s sponsors Puma offered their support for Real Madrid’s Vinicius Jr after he was racially abused during their LaLiga match in Spain on Sunday.

Vinicius called LaLiga and Spain “racist” after receiving racial slurs from fans in Sunday’s game at Valencia’s Mestalla Stadium.

The Brazil forward pointed out the fans who were insulting him, leading to the match being paused for 10 minutes, and then got into an altercation with Valencia’s players which led to him being sent off in the second half. Real lost the game 1-0.

“At PUMA, we do not tolerate racism, we condemn discrimination in any form and stand in solidarity with Vinicius Junior and the wider football community in condemning events yesterday,” Puma, who sponsor both Valencia and LaLiga, said in a statement to Reuters.

Spanish bank Santander, whose title sponsorship with LaLiga ends after this season, also voiced their support.

“Santander strongly rejects all racism and discrimination in whatever form it takes,” it said in a statement.

Real Madrid file ‘hate crime’ complaint after racial abuse of Vinicius Jr

11:00 , Karl Matchett

Real Madrid have filed an official complaint to the Spanish attorney general’s office after one of its players suffered racial abuse during a match.

Vinicius Jr was abused during Sunday night’s defeat to Valencia at the Mestalla stadium, halting the game temporarily to draw the officials’ attention to a section of supporters.

The 22-year-old was later sent off after a clash with Hugo Duro, and afterwards accused La Liga of not doing enough to fight racism, describing Spain as a “country of racists”.

His club has now released an official statement confirming that they have referred what they consider a “hate crime” to the authorities.

More here:

Real Madrid file ‘hate crime’ complaint after racial abuse of Vinicius Jr

Brazil’s president Lula defends Vinicius in news conference

10:54 , Lawrence Ostlere

Brazil’s president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has joined football clubs and players in coming out to support star striker Vinícius Júnior after he once more faced racist abuse in a Spanish league match on Sunday.

The latest incident took place in Real Madrid’s 1-0 loss at Valencia, a match that had to be temporarily stopped after the Brazil forward said he was insulted by a fan behind one of the goals at Mestalla Stadium.

Valencia fans were filmed making monkey chants toward Vinícius, who is Black.

Lula told a news conference in Japan on the sidelines of a G7 meeting that he hopes FIFA, the Spanish League and other soccer bodies “take measures so we don’t allow racism and fascism to take over” in the sport.

“It is not fair that a poor boy who is winning in his life, becoming one of the best in the world, certainly the best at Real Madrid, is insulted in every stadium he goes to,” Lula said. Several of his cabinet ministers also backed Vinicius and were critical of the Spanish league.

Brazilian president Lula at the Japan G7 Summit (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Spanish football chief admits “a problem in our country” over racism

10:45 , Karl Matchett

Spanish soccer has a racism problem, its football federation chief Luis Rubiales said on Monday, echoing criticism by Brazil after Real Madrid lodged a race crime complaint following insults hurled at their Brazilian forward Vinicius Jr.

The top-flight LaLiga is under pressure to do more to combat racism after the Brazilian president, FIFA and fellow sporting stars such as France forward Kylian Mbappe, Rio Ferdinand and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton voiced support for Vinicius.

In a social media post, Vinicius Jr. called racist abuse “inhuman” and asked sponsors and broadcasters to hold LaLiga accountable.

“What is missing to criminalize these people? And punish the clubs sportively? Why don’t the sponsors charge LaLiga? Don’t the televisions bother to broadcast this barbarity every weekend?” Vinicius said.

The statement came a day after the match against Valencia at the Mestalla stadium was stopped for 10 minutes after the 22-year-old Brazilian striker pointed out fans who he said were hurling racist comments at him.

“The problem is very serious, and press releases don’t work anymore. Neither does blaming me to justify criminal acts,” he added.

Vinicius, Real Madrid’s second top scorer this season in all competitions (23) behind Karim Benzema (29), had previously described Spain as a “country of racists” after the match against Valencia on Sunday.

That provoked a response from LaLiga President Javier Tebas, who said on Twitter that enough was being done and that Vinicius should inform himself “before you criticise and slander LaLiga”.

“The first thing is to recognise that we have a problem in our country,” Rubiales said at a press conference in Madrid on Monday. It is “a serious problem that also stains an entire team, an entire fan base, an entire club, an entire country”.

Brazilian government calls on Spanish authorities to take action

10:44 , Lawrence Ostlere

Earlier on Monday, the Brazilian government called on Spanish and sports authorities earlier to punish those responsible for the “racist attacks” against the player, while the president of football’s governing body FIFA Gianni Infantino expressed his solidarity.

Other sporting figures such as Kylian Mbappe, Rio Ferdinand, and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton also voiced their support for Vinicius Jr.

The 22-year-old Brazil international later posted a picture of the statue silhouetted against the moon on Twitter and expressed his gratitude for the support he had received.

“Black and imposing. Christ the Redeemer was like this just now. An action of solidarity that moved me. But I want, above all, to inspire and bring more light to our struggle,” he wrote.

Spanish Football Federation head Luis Rubiales admitted there was a real problem of racism in the country’s football where “press releases don’t work anymore”.

Lights switched off on Christ the Redeemer statue in solidarity

10:33 , Lawrence Ostlere

The lights on Rio de Janeiro’s iconic statue of Christ the Redeemer were switched off for an hour on Monday night in a display of solidarity with Vinicius Jr after the Brazil forward was racially abused during a club match in Spain.

The lights were turned off at 1800 local time to cap a day when the Brazilian government and the world of football united to condemn the racial slurs aimed at the Real Madrid player during a Spanish league match on Sunday.

The Archdiocesan Sanctuary that manages the monument carried out the act in cooperation with the Brazilian FA and the Observatory of Racial Discrimination in Football.

“The Christ the Redeemer Archdiocesan Sanctuary repudiates the racist attacks suffered by the Brazilian player Vinicius Junior,” the body said in an Instagram post.

“The lighting of the monument will be switched off as a symbol of the collective fight against racism and in solidarity with the player and all those who suffer prejudice around the world.”

Spanish police detain four over Vinicius Jr effigy hung from bridge

10:12 , Lawrence Ostlere

Spanish police detained four men on Tuesday in connection with an incident in which an effigy representing Brazilian soccer star Vinicius Jr was hung from a bridge in January, a day after a senior official said Spanish football had a racism problem.

A hate crime investigation was opened after the effigy wearing winger Vinicius Jr’s No. 20 shirt was hung from a bridge in front of the training ground of Real Madrid, the player’s team, along with a 16-metre red and white banner, the colours of rival team Atletico Madrid, that read “Madrid hates Real”.

The arrests come a day after football federation chief Luis Rubiales said Spanish soccer has a racism problem, following a race-crime complaint lodged by Real Madrid.

After racial slurs were aimed at the Real Madrid player during a Spanish league match on Sunday, Vinicius Jr, in a social media post, called the racist abuse “inhuman” and asked sponsors and broadcasters to hold LaLiga accountable.

The four men could be responsible for an alleged hate crime and three of them are active members of “a radical group of fans of a Madrid club”, police said. Those three members were previously identified during matches and qualified as “high risk” to help prevent violence in sport, they said.

LaLiga, the country’s top football league, is under pressure to do more to combat racism after the Brazilian president, FIFA, and sporting stars such as France forward Kylian Mbappe, Rio Ferdinand and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton voiced support for Vinicius.

The effigy incident took place before Real hosted Atletico Madrid in the Copa del Rey quarter-finals in late January.

09:55 , Lawrence Ostlere

Four people have been arrested over the hanging effigy of Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr in Madrid as the fallout from Spanish football’s racism storm continues.

The effigy was hanged by the neck on the morning of the Madrid derby between Real and Atletico in January, beneath a banner bearing the words “Madrid hates Real”. The arrests come in the aftermath of a heated match on Sunday in which Vinicius was racially abused by some Valencia supporters, an ugly incident that has become a regular occurrence for the Brazilian winger to endure this season.