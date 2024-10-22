Vinicius Jr nets hat-trick as Real Madrid produce stunning comeback against Borussia Dortmund

Vinicius Jr scored a sensational second-half hat-trick (AFP via Getty Images)

Vinicius Junior scored a hat-trick as Real Madrid charged back from two goals down to hammer Borussia Dortmund 5-2 at the Bernabeu.

In a rematch of last season’s Champions League final, holders Madrid were on course for a second defeat in three matches in this term's league phase, having lost 1-0 at Lille last time out.

Donyell Malen opened the scoring and 20-year-old Englishman Jamie Bynoe-Gittens doubled the lead four minutes later, as Dortmund led by two goals at the break.

However, it felt inevitable that Carlo Ancelotti's men would mount some form of comeback, and so it proved in a sensational second-half display, one the Bundesliga side had no answers for.

Antonio Rudiger's header halved the deficit on the hour mark and Vinicius equalised two minutes later, after a last-ditch challenge rolled the ball into the Brazilian’s path. The goal was initially chalked off for offside, but it was given after a VAR review.

Real had to wait until the 83rd minute to take the lead, as the floodgates eventually opened. Lucas Vazquez completed the comeback, firing in from a tight angle, before Vinicius made it 4-2 with a stunning strike, running near enough the length of the pitch before rifling in a finish from 20 yards out.

There was still time for Vinicius to cap an electric performance by sealing the match ball, twisting and turning in the box in stoppage-time and finding the back of the net with his left foot.

"I think Vinicius will win the Ballon D'Or but not because of what he did tonight,” Ancelotti said after the match.

“He helped us win the Champions League last season. These goals are for the next Ballon D'Or."