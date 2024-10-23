Vinicius Jr. issues caution after Dortmund showdown – ‘If we don’t improve, the manager would…’

Vinicius Jr. played a crucial role in Real Madrid’s stunning comeback against Borussia Dortmund, helping his team overturn a 0-2 deficit to win 5-2.

His hat-trick sealed the victory, but the young forward was quick to acknowledge the team’s shortcomings in the first half.

Vinicius pointed out that the team needs to improve, especially when starting games, emphasising that this inconsistency could create problems for their manager, Carlo Ancelotti.

“We need to improve because if we don’t, the manager -Carlo Ancelotti- won’t hold out,” he explained.

Half-time mood

Vinicius Jr. scored a hat-trick against Dortmund. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

At half-time, Real Madrid found themselves two goals down, and the atmosphere in the dressing room was tense. However, according to Vinicius, the message from the manager was clear: belief and determination could turn the game around.

The players were encouraged to focus on scoring an early goal in the second half, knowing that it could shift the momentum in their favour. And that’s exactly what happened, as Real Madrid stormed back with a dominant performance in the second half.

“Believe in ourselves. At home and with our fans, anything can happen. When we got to the dressing room, we only listened to the manager and said one thing: if we score the first goal, we will come back again.

“We have to improve and play like this from the start, otherwise the manager won’t hold out,” he said.

Tactical adjustments

Vinicius was self-critical of his performance against Dortmund. (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Vinicius highlighted that the team made some tactical adjustments after the break, changing both their formation and overall approach to the game.

This shift was key in their resurgence, and it showed the determination of both the players and the coaching staff to succeed in the competition.

As Real Madrid continue their pursuit of European glory, Vinicius expressed his strong desire to lift the trophy once again.

“We’re looking at how we’re going to play and the coach wants to make the games easier for us.

“In the second half, we changed the formation and the dynamic. It’s our competition and we want to win it again.”

Wants to stay forever

Vinicius Jr. wants to stay at Real Madrid for the rest of his career. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

In addition to his performance on the pitch, Vinicius also touched on his deep connection with the club.

With four years left on his current contract, he stated his intention to “stay forever” at Real Madrid.

Furthermore, Despite speculation surrounding a possible Ballon d’Or win, Vinicius chose to remain humble, leaving the discussion to the fans and media, while focusing on his performances and contribution to the team.

“I’ll leave it to the people. They can say what they want, I’m happy when the fans sing my name,” he concluded.