Vinicius Jr: Four arrested over effigy hung from bridge in Madrid

Four people have been arrested in Spain in connection with the effigy of Vinicius Jr hung from a bridge outside Real Madrid's training facilities four months ago.

An inflatable doll wearing a Vinicius shirt appeared on one of the bridges in the Spanish capital on the morning of a Madrid derby in January, accompanied by a banner that read: "Madrid hates Real Madrid."

The act, reportedly planned by a section of Atletico Madrid supporters, was at the time condemned by both clubs and LaLiga.

A statement from the Spanish top flight read: "LaLiga strongly condemns acts of hatred and intimidation against Vinicius Jr. LaLiga, as in the past, will press for an investigation into the matter by relevant state security forces and bodies, seeking convictions for those responsible and requesting the most severe sentences.”

This effigy was hung from a bridge in Madrid ahead of a derby againt Atletico in January (Madrid Zone)

Vinicius was targeted by Valencia fans on Sunday with further racist abuse, prompting a hate crime investigation to be opened which has resulted in four arrests for the effigy.

Valencia on Monday confirmed police had made an arrest in connection with the incident at the Mestalla Stadium, as sporting figures such as Kylian Mbappe, Rio Ferdinand, and Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton also voiced their support for the 22-year-old.

Spanish Football Federation head Luis Rubiales admitted there is a real problem of racism in the country's football, where "press releases don't work anymore."