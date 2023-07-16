Vingegaard retains Tour lead as Poels wins in Alps

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard kept the overall lead of the Tour de France on Sunday crossing the finish line in the second of four Alpine tests side by side with Tadej Pogacar.

Dutch climber Wout Poels won the 15th stage, raced in the shadow of Mont Blanc. Monday is a rest day ahead of a potentially decisive individual time-trial on Tuesday.

Carlos Rodriguez is more than five minutes behind in third, but the 22-year-old Spaniard, on his first Tour, tightened his grip on a podium place as Australian Jai Hindley dropped to fifth with Briton Adam Yates rising to fourth.

The 179km run from Les Gets to Saint Gervais Mont Blanc was again dominated by the duel between the two favourites and by a series of falls.

Pogacar twice attempted characteristic blistering late attacks. Vingegaard caught up both times and then sped past approaching the line, only to slow and look his Slovenian rival in the eye as they crossed together.

Monday is a rest day ahead of a potentially decisive individual time-trial on Tuesday which is followed by another Alpine stage on Wednesday.

Alpine meadows

Pogacar said he was looking forward to the next two stages.

"Tuesday's time trial will provide a shake up, and Wednesday's stage has some of the hardest climbs in cycling," said the 2020 and 2021 Tour winner.

Sunday's winding route through wild Alpine meadows and valleys featured five mountains but the expected fireworks were doused by an early mass fall.

