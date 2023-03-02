Ving Rhames To Star In BET+ Original Series ‘Legacy’
EXCLUSIVE: Ving Rhames is set as the lead of Legacy, a three-episode original series for BET+.
Rhames will star as Guy Simmons, a notorious mobster and patriarch of the Simmons family, the ruling crime family in the southern underworld. Simmons owns the streets, but as he fights for his life, a sibling rivalry ignites that could jeopardize his legacy and criminal enterprise.
Simmons has created a legacy he wants to pass on to his two sons, Kevin and Tysean. However, his womanizing ways have spilled over and jeopardizes all he’s worked for. The mothers of his sons hate each other. Like mother like son. Guy’s shooting has ignited a new brotherly beef; a beef that could have deadly repercussions, especially when you have a family where the enemy may lie within.
AJ Johnson, Lisa Raye and Clifton Powell also star.
Legacy is created by Manny Halley and written and executive produced by Manny Halley and Yolanda Halley, who also serve as producers along with Rodney Turner and Denee Busby Howard.
The series will begin streaming March 2, exclusively on BET+.
Rhames is an Emmy nominee known for his work in Pulp Fiction and the Mission: Impossible franchise who will next be seen in films including Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One and the thriller The Locksmith. He also recently voiced Buffalo Belzer in Henry Selick’s Netflix animated feature, Wendell and Wild. Rhame is repped by Kramer Management.
