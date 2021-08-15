Vinesh Phogat Apologises to WFI; Decision on World Championship Yet to be Made

Suspended wrestler Vinesh Phogat has apologised to the Wrestling Federation of India, who had barred her from competitions on grounds of indiscipline during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The WFI may still not allow her to compete in the upcoming World Championship.

Vinesh, who exited from the Olympics after a quarter-final defeat, had been suspended for not staying at the Games village in Tokyo and for sporting a singlet of her personal sponsor instead of the official one supplied by the Indian contingent.

Soon after she had been suspended, the wrestler opened up about her troubles, mental and physical, during the showpiece Games where she was without her physio.

"WFI has received the reply and Vinesh has apologised," a source, aware of the developments, was quoted as saying by PTI.

"But it is very much possible that despite the apology, she may not still be allowed to travel to the World Championship," the sources added.

The WFI is understood to be displeased with private sports NGOs like OGQ and JSW and say that it will not allow them to interfere in the affairs of the senior wrestlers in future. Vinesh is supported by OGQ while Bajrang Punia gets support from JSW.

