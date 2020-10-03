Vinebox Has A New Home For The Holidays Advent Calendar With 12 Perfect Pours Of Wine

From Delish

When you think of the holiday season, there are probably several things that come to mind. Besides the endless gift shopping, it’s the time of year to enjoy Christmas movies, seasonal treats, and, yes, plenty of wine. What can we say? It gives us that warm, fuzzy feeling. To guarantee you have a glass whenever you need, Vinebox has brought back its wine advent calendar.

Dubbed the Home for the Holidays box, it’s filled with its signature skinny cylinders with vino. You can expect a mix of reds and whites — and possibly even a surprise winter rosé! From France to Italy to Spain, the picks were curated from all over Europe, so you can feel like you’re on a chic vacation with every sip.

As a sneak peek of what to expect, there’s a pinot noir from Francence’s Burgundy region, a tropical-scented chardonnay from the shores of Sicily, and trendy fruit-bomb wines from Spain, like classic Tuscan reds. Each day will be something different, so who knows — maybe you’ll find a new favorite variety that becomes your go-to.

“We believe has the ability to bring friends and family together over a joyful, shared experience and we are honored to be a part of that with 12 Nights of Wine,” said Matt Dukes, CEO and co-founder at Vinebox. “This year, we’ve seen increased demand for at-home experiences, virtual tastings and gifting — so much so that we’ve sold out of every product this year. As a result, we are kicking off the holiday season earlier than ever before with this year’s wine tasting experience — Home for the Holidays — inspired by spending cherished holiday moments with close friends and family at home.”

The limited-edition holiday box is available at Vinebox for $129 beginning on Sept. 28. Last year during the peak holiday season, the brand sold about 400 boxes a day, a PR rep confirmed to Best Products. So don’t be surprised if this sells out faster than you can say “Santa’s got a brand new bag.”

