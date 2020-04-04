Vinebox Is Bringing Back Its Holiday Exclusive Box at a Reduced Price for People to Enjoy at Home

Photo credit: Vinebox

Spending time at home means watching new movies on Netflix, testing out your baking skills, and, of course, at-home happy hours. Vinebox wants to help you out with the latter and is re-releasing its famous 12 Nights of Wine box that is usually exclusive to the holiday season.

Last year, creative advent calendars made out of things like cheese and beer were popping up all over the place. That's what made the 12 Nights of Wine box from Vinebox so popular. The box comes with 12 different vials filled with the amount needed for a proper glass of wine.

For the time being, Vinebox is offering 12 Nights of Wine for a discounted price of $97. You can buy a box for yourself to enjoy or send it as a gift if there's someone you've been thinking of while social distancing. On the website, just select the "make it a gift" option to send it to a friend or loved one.

The best part of the 12 Nights of Wine box isn't just that you get 12 different wines available at your fingertips, but that it also comes with pairing suggestions. This means you'll know which glass goes well with your delivery takeout order or that new recipe you've been trying out in your kitchen, and the wines vary in levels of "fanciness" so it gives you a chance to try varietals you may not typically go for. There is, of course, a mix of reds and whites in the box.

Ever wanted to live out a day dream of becoming a master sommelier? Well, here's your chance, and you can do it from the comfort of your own home. Cheers to that.

