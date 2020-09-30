Vindicates Ram Temple Belief: Advani, Joshi Welcome Babri Verdict

After being acquitted in the Babri Masjid demolition case on Wednesday, 30 September, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) veteran leaders LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi said the Lucknow special court’s decision was a historic one which vindicated them.



Advani said that he wholeheartedly welcomes the judgment by the Special Court. “The judgment vindicates my personal and BJP's belief and commitment toward the Ram Janmabhoomi movement,” he said, reported news agency ANI.





Also Read: Babri Demolition Case Verdict: Lucknow Court Acquits All Accused

Advani and Joshi were amongst the 32 accused who were acquitted by the court. The court observed that the demolition was not pre-planned and that there was not enough conclusive evidence of the alleged conspiracy by the accused.



MM Joshi said that it was a historic decision by the court, he told ANI, “This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy. We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir's construction.”





Also Read: Babri Masjid Demolition Case: A Timeline from 1528 to 2020

. Read more on India by The Quint.Babri Verdict: ‘Vindicated,’ Says Advani, Meets Law Min RS PrasadVindicates Ram Temple Belief: Advani, Joshi Welcome Babri Verdict . Read more on India by The Quint.