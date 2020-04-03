Some Vinco Financial Group (HKG:8340) Shareholders Have Copped A 96% Share Price Wipe Out

As an investor, mistakes are inevitable. But you have a problem if you face massive losses more than once in a while. So take a moment to sympathize with the long term shareholders of Vinco Financial Group Limited (HKG:8340), who have seen the share price tank a massive 96% over a three year period. That would be a disturbing experience. And the ride hasn't got any smoother in recent times over the last year, with the price 72% lower in that time. Furthermore, it's down 41% in about a quarter. That's not much fun for holders. But this could be related to the weak market, which is down 17% in the same period.

While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Check out our latest analysis for Vinco Financial Group

Vinco Financial Group isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. That's because it's hard to be confident a company will be sustainable if revenue growth is negligible, and it never makes a profit.

Over the last three years, Vinco Financial Group's revenue dropped 20% per year. That's definitely a weaker result than most pre-profit companies report. The swift share price decline at an annual compound rate of 67%, reflects this weak fundamental performance. Never forget that loss making companies with falling revenue can and do cause losses for everyday investors. There is a good reason that investors often describe buying a sharply falling stock price as 'trying to catch a falling knife'. Think about it.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

SEHK:8340 Income Statement April 3rd 2020

This free interactive report on Vinco Financial Group's balance sheet strength is a great place to start, if you want to investigate the stock further.

Story continues

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that Vinco Financial Group shareholders are down 72% for the year. Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 20%. Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 36% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with Vinco Financial Group (including 1 which is shouldn't be ignored) .

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of companies that have proven they can grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on HK exchanges.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.