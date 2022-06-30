Vincint: 'Look At The State Of The World – Pride Is More Relevant Today Than Ever'

Daniel Welsh
·7 min read
(Photo: HuffPost)
(Photo: HuffPost)

(Photo: HuffPost)

If we had to describe US singer-songwriter Vincint’s Pride month in one word, it would undoubtedly be simply “busy”.

Alongside his appearance in the viral Taste So Good ad campaign for Cann – featuring everyone from Kesha, Patricia Arquette and Gus Kenworthy to Drag Race faves Willow Pill and Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté – Vincint made appearances at no fewer than 20 Pride festivals across the United States.

“I’m literally performing at every Pride that has ever been created known to man,” he jokes, with four left to go at the time we speak.

The way that it’s kind of been set up, most of them are back-to-back, so I do the Pride, I go to bed, I wake up at six, I go to the next city, I do the Pride, I go to bed.

“It’s rare that I do get to go out, but when I do it’s fun. I get to enjoy some of it. And I’d never complain about being booked and busy.”

Vincint (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images)
Vincint (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images)

Vincint (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images)

His highlight of Pride 2022 was performing in Washington DC, where vice president Kamala Harris delivered a speech.

Vincint says: “It was incredible. It was my first time playing that specific Pride, and to have this moment where my song came on and the whole crowd started singing it and I felt like, for the first time in a very long time, I was at Pride again.

“That’s why we do Pride to have this moment together where we all feel really, really safe and happy on a nice sunny warm day, and we don’t stress about things, we’re just happy and dancing together. That will stick in my mind for a long time.”

For Pride, we spoke to Vincint about why Beyoncé is his ultimate queer icon, his tearful Heartstopper rewatches and the Whitney Houston anthem that takes him back to his own coming out…

Who was the first queer person you can remember looking up to?

Probably my mum’s childhood friend, Frank. He wouldn’t let me call him my aunt, it was always “Uncle Frank”, but I mean like… wigs, gowns, nails, beat, every day. He was the first introduction into meeting someone from our community in person.

Our relationship was great, I think Uncle Frank saw me at a young age and knew, like, “she’s one of us”. So it was a quick bond there. And Uncle Frank taught me how to stand up for myself or stand in myself, if I’m being honest. We were very, very close.

Vincint on stage at Pride in Washington DC (Photo: Paul Morigi via Getty Images)
Vincint on stage at Pride in Washington DC (Photo: Paul Morigi via Getty Images)

Vincint on stage at Pride in Washington DC (Photo: Paul Morigi via Getty Images)

What was the first LGBTQ+ TV show or film that you remember resonating with you?

I definitely used to sneak-watch Queer As Folk. I look back now and I’m like, “nah babe, you definitely should not have been watching it at your age, but go off, good for you”. I don’t know if it really resonated with me, because it was seven white men who fully didn’t ever talk about people of colour or the trans community or things like that. But I kind of got the vibe that “this is what gay life is like” and at a young age kind of got a view of what gay culture looked like from that standpoint.

Noah’s Arc was like our community’s Queer As Folk. That was about four Black gay men, it was like the Black gay Sex And The City. It was what we needed to see and it gave so many different contexts of what Black gay men are. That was my first time feeling like, “cute, we can have those things too, we can dress that way too, we aren’t excluded from the narrative always”. Growing up with that show was my first look into what Black gay culture was.

The cast of Noah's Arc (Photo: Logo)
The cast of Noah's Arc (Photo: Logo)

The cast of Noah's Arc (Photo: Logo)

What’s a song you associate with your own coming out?

Queen Of The Night by Whitney Houston. I came out at a really, really young age and I was obsessed with Whitney Houston, and that song for me… I was just like, “I’ve got the stuff that you want, and also I’m the queen of the night”. Hi Whitney Houston, that song is about me, thank you so much for calling. Iconic song, iconic outfit, iconic music video. It’s one of my favourites. 

What was the most recent LGBTQ+ show or film that made an impact on you?

I’ve been watching Heartstopper and crying. I don’t know what it is about the show but it fully encompasses that feeling I think all of us wanted to feel in high school, where you like a boy, and albeit everything’s working against you, he still wants you and loves you and fights for you.

It’s like… that didn’t happen for me, but I’m so happy it’s happening for the boy in this TV show. I can’t stop watching it, I’ve rewatched it three or four times and cried every single time.

Kit Connor and Joe Locke in Hearstopper (Photo: Netflix)
Kit Connor and Joe Locke in Hearstopper (Photo: Netflix)

Kit Connor and Joe Locke in Hearstopper (Photo: Netflix)

Who is your ultimate queer icon?

Beyoncé, duh. Is there another answer? I’ve admired her since I was seven, since I first saw her spin around in those hair salon chairs in Bills, Bills, Bills and it was like, “great, an icon, I’ll take it”. She is my favourite everything – my favourite icon, my favourite artist, all of it.

I think unlike many artists, she does this thing where we don’t know so much about it, and I think because we’re gay and all we want is to know tea all the time, it’s so nice to have someone finally be like, “no I’m not going tell you a goddamn thing, listen to the music, see you soon”. She emanates that joy that we all want and we go to the club and we can release.

Beyoncé (Photo: Kevin Mazur via Getty Images)
Beyoncé (Photo: Kevin Mazur via Getty Images)

Beyoncé (Photo: Kevin Mazur via Getty Images)

Who is a queer person in the public eye right now that makes you excited about the future?

My friend Johnny Sibilly is on the new version of Queer As Folk, Devin Way is also in it and they are incredible actors and incredible people. The show is iconic and I think that it’s so needed now, because we need a new look at what gay life actually looks like for all of us. Also, Kelechi is an artist that I admire, he’s someone that I just see doing amazing things.

Johnny Sibilly and Devin Way (Photo: Peacock via Getty Images)
Johnny Sibilly and Devin Way (Photo: Peacock via Getty Images)

Johnny Sibilly and Devin Way (Photo: Peacock via Getty Images)

Why do you think Pride is still so important today?

Look at the state of the world, it’s a shitshow out here. At every turn, especially in the US, lawmakers are trying to do the stupidest things. Instead of saving children from gun violence in schools they’re trying to block them from watching drag queens, and trying to block people from our community experiencing what it’s like to be themselves and flourish in those moments. And so Pride is more relevant today than it ever has been. It’s so needed because we are constantly in the fight for our lives to just be acknowledged, seen and respected.

Pride is definitely a joyous moment for us all to be together, and take comfort from the community of it all, but it’s also like, “hi, remember that we started doing this because we had to, because they were coming after us, and now we have to stand our ground and fully be the people that we saw years ago”.

"We started Pride because we had to, because they were coming after us, and now we have to stand our ground." (Photo: Ella Hovsepian via Getty Images)

What’s your message for the next generation of LGBTQ+ people?

Get out here and make statements. Go all out. Don’t be inhibited by the state of the world. Don’t be stressed about what people will think of you. If you feel like you’re really good at something, and you want to show it, show it. Take the leap. Take stock of who you are and what you offer to the world, and give it 100 times over.

Listen to Vincint’s track Believer below:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

READ MORE:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Tim Hortons, Esso withdraw for world juniors in another blow for Hockey Canada

    TORONTO — Tim Hortons and Imperial Oil have joined a growing list of corporations to pull sponsorship dollars in the wake of Hockey Canada's handling of an alleged sexual assault and out-of-court settlement. Tim Hortons said Wednesday it is "suspending support" for the upcoming men's world junior hockey championship this summer in Edmonton as the restaurant chain awaits details on how the national federation intends to take "strong and definitive action" following the "deeply concerning allegati

  • Chun shoots 75, lead down to 3 at Women's PGA Championship

    BETHESDA, Md. (AP) — This was the moment the rest of the field needed: In Gee Chun standing near the trees, contemplating her situation and then eventually heading back to the point of her previous shot. A shaky third round cut her lead at the Women's PGA Championship in half. Chun shot a 3-over 75 on Saturday, leaving her three strokes ahead going into the final round at Congressional Country Club. On a day the leaders had plenty of trouble, Chun was holding her own until she made a double boge

  • Fastest 5 minutes in hockey: How speedy Avs won Stanley Cup

    Playing hockey on fast forward, the Colorado Avalanche blazed their way to the Stanley Cup championship with a mix of speed and high-end skill that needed only a defined focus to get over the top. There was never any denying a team featuring Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar, Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen has enough talent to win. But after four consecutive early playoff exits, the Avalanche authored a different ending and knocked off the back -to- back defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning b

  • Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe helps Columbus Crew past Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Canadian teenager Jacen Russell-Rowe showed off his skill and sense of occasion Wednesday. The 19-year-old forward from nearby Brampton, Ont., who spent seven years with the Toronto FC academy, had two assists in his first MLS start to help the Columbus Crew defeat Toronto 2-1. "It felt amazing," said Russell-Rowe. "Getting two assists, the win on the road. Just playing at BMO Field. All of that together makes it a very special night for me." The Canadian youth international, who found

  • Toronto Maple Leafs sign defenceman Timothy Liljegren to two-year contract extension

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have signed defenceman Timothy Liljegren to a two-year contract extension with an average annual value of US$1.4 million. The 23-year-old Swede had 23 points (five goals, 18 assists) in 61 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs in 2021-22. He also appeared in two playoff games. Liljegren was selected by Toronto in the first round, 17th overall, of the 2017 NHL draft. He has 24 points (five goals, 19 assists) in 74 career regular-season games with the Maple Le

  • Blue Jays could turn to prospect Yosver Zulueta to help fragile bullpen

    Yosver Zulueta has the type of power arm the Blue Jays are lacking in their bullpen.

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Lions QB Rourke throws record-setting 436 yards, B.C. dominates Toronto Argos 44-3

    VANCOUVER — Even after setting a CFL record, B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke saw room for improvement. The 24-year-old native of Victoria, B.C., threw for 436 yards on Saturday, powering the Lions to a dominant 44-3 victory over the Toronto Argonauts. It was the most passing yards a Canadian quarterback has ever put up in a CFL game, eclipsing the 427-yard mark set by Gerry Dattilio in 1981. "I'm just a distributor of the football out there. Those guys are getting in the right positions and

  • Tellez hits 2 HRs against former team, Brewers top Jays 10-3

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez hit a pair of two-run homers against his former team, leading the Milwaukee Brewers over the Toronto Blue Jays 10-3 Sunday. Milwaukee took two of three in the series between teams meeting for the first time since 2017. Tellez, traded from Toronto to the Brewers last July, homered in the first inning. He then connected in the second for his 13th home run. Milwaukee scored five times in the second. Tyrone Taylor led off with a double, Jace Peterson then reached on a p

  • 5 Facts about the Fifa World Cup

    Here are five interesting facts about the world's leading football tournament Fifa World Cup.

  • Fans unhappy with Avalanche reporter for celebrating with Stanley Cup

    The Avalanche's Stanley Cup celebrations may have involved one too many people, according to some fans on Twitter.

  • Dufour nets four as Sea Dogs rally past Cataractes, advance to Memorial Cup final

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — The Shawinigan Cataractes scored 49 seconds into Saturday's final round robin game at the Memorial Cup and enjoyed a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes. Then William Dufour of the Saint John Sea Dogs said "hold my (root) beer." Dufour, the 2020 fifth-round draft pick of the New York Islanders, rattled off three consecutive goals in the second period and added a fourth in the third as the tournament hosts scored five unanswered goals to defeat the Cataractes 5-3 to earn a berth in Wedne

  • Daly hands Stanley Cup to Avalanche in Bettman's absence

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly presented the Stanley Cup to Colorado Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog on Friday night because Commissioner Gary Bettman was sidelined by the coronavirus. Bettman recently tested positive and was unable to produce enough negative results to get back to the series in time. That left Daly to give the traditional end-of-season speech and shake Landeskog’s hand before presenting the trophy. It’s the first time someone other than Bettman handed

  • Unvaccinated Tanner Houck roasted after Red Sox lose to Blue Jays in walk-off fashion

    Fans are calling out Tanner Houck for his decision to remain unvaccinated against COVID-19.

  • Webb helps Giants end three-game skid with 9-2 win over Reds

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Logan Webb pitched six innings of two-hit ball and the San Francisco Giants backed their ace with four home runs in a 9-2 victory over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Evan Longoria, Thairo Estrada, Joc Pederson and Wilmer Flores homered for the Giants, who snapped a three-game skid. They had lost five of six after winning seven of their previous eight. Brandon Drury homered for the Reds, who have lost eight of their last nine games. “That’s the team that we expect ourselves

  • Lightning share long list of players' playoff injuries

    Tampa Bay Lightning players paid a heavy physical price just for the chance at a historic three-peat.

  • Real ninjas are back!

    Meet the new ninjas reclaiming their place in Odawara, so this can become home to one of the country’s largest ninja clans again.

  • How the world's most famous footballers are spending summer '22

    From Cristiano Ronaldo to Kylian Mbappé, how are the world's hardest-training athletes spending their well-deserved vacations?

  • Mets move Megill to 60-day IL, claim Robertson from Braves

    NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Tylor Megill will be out until at least mid-August after the team moved him to the 60-day injured list Monday. The 26-year-old right-hander was put on the 15-day IL on June 17 because of a strained right shoulder, joining aces Jacob deGrom and Max Scherzer. The Mets said at the time Megill would not throw for four weeks. Earlier in the season, Megill missed four weeks with right biceps tendinitis and returned June 10. He is 4-2 with a 5.01 ERA in nine starts

  • Avalanche D-man Cale Makar wins Conn Smythe as playoff MVP

    Cale Makar has won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after leading the Colorado Avalanche to their first Stanley Cup title since 2001 and third in franchise history. Makar is the second defenseman to win the award over the past three years. He follows Victor Hedman of the Tampa Bay Lightning, the back-to-back defending champions eliminated by Colorado in the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday night. “We’ve seen him play this way from Day 1 of the season,” coach Jared Bednar said. “This guy is elite