Vincic to officiate Real Madrid-Milan in Champions League

Slovenian referee Slavko Vincic has been assigned to the big Champions League match between Real Madrid and Milan, while Lille-Juventus and Bologna-Monaco also get their officials.

The Champions League returns on Tuesday and there are three Italian teams in action.

All eyes will be on the Estadio Bernabeu when Carlo Ancelotti’s Real Madrid host his former club Milan.

UEFA have assigned Slovenian referee Vincic to that game, with Pol van Boekel of the Netherlands in the VAR booth.

The 44-year-old also officiated the 2024 Champions League Final, when Real Madrid beat Borussia Dortmund 2-0, but that is surprisingly his only game involving the Merengues.

As for Milan, he oversaw a 1-1 draw with Manchester United in 2021, their 1-0 victory away to Atletico Madrid in November 2021 and the 3-0 defeat to PSG in October 2023.

However, Vincic is most famous in Spain for Barcelona blaming him for poor officiating during a Champions League defeat to Inter in 2022.

Juventus try to get back on track in the Champions League by visiting Lille and the referee for that fixture is Irfan Peljto of Bosnia and Herzegovina, with Dutchman Dennis Higler as the VAR.

Bologna host AS Monaco at the Stadio Dall’Ara and the referee for that game is Aliyar Aghayev of Azerbaijan, with Pascal Muller from Germany in the VAR booth.