Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Vinci Partners Investments beat earnings, with revenues hitting R$120m, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 12%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Vinci Partners Investments from five analysts is for revenues of R$469.4m in 2021 which, if met, would be a meaningful 16% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to crater 71% to R$3.56 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of R$474.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of R$3.48 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target was unchanged at US$23.80, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Vinci Partners Investments analyst has a price target of US$33.56 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$17.67. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. It's clear from the latest estimates that Vinci Partners Investments' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 34% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2021 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 25% over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 2.0% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Vinci Partners Investments to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Vinci Partners Investments following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$23.80, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Vinci Partners Investments analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

