Nanterre, 20 December 2021

VINCI Construction to carry out upgrade works on Noisy-Champs station

and its ancillary facilities, on the future lines 15 South and 16 of the Grand Paris Express

Developing a major hub in Paris's new metro system

A €82 million contract

Société du Grand Paris has awarded the contract to upgrade the future Noisy-Champs station and ancillary facilities to VINCI Construction via its subsidiaries Chantiers Modernes Construction (lead) and CBI.

This landmark in the Grand Paris Express will be the station connecting future Line 15 South and Line 16 with RER Line A. Straddling Noisy-le-Grand (in Seine-Saint-Denis) and Champs-sur-Marne (in Seine-et-Marne), it will will feature two monumental timber helixes, one emerging from each city, converging into a spiral at the top.

The works will amount to €82 million, begin in June 2022. They involve comprehensive development of the part of Noisy-Champs station serving the future lines 15 South and 16 (structure, masonry, technical and architectural trades, roads, utilities and landscaping).

This project, employing up to 200 people, follows on from the civil engineering works carried out for construction of the station and forward station, which were entrusted to a consortium led by VINCI Construction in 2017.

5% of the hours worked will be allocated to workers on social integration programmes. VINCI will also involve its endowment fund, Chantiers & Territoires Solidaires, which supports non-profits working on public-interest projects revolving around employment and social ties in the areas around Grand Paris Express construction projects.

Furthermore, VINCI is active on several other Grand Paris Express works packages, where it is also combining and synergising its subsidiaries' expertise in underground projects, urban development, rail works, information technologies, data science and electrical engineering.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, construction and energy businesses, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

Story continues





This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group





PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90

media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment



