Nanterre, 10th February 2022

VINCI Concessions and Lineas will exercise joint control of Lusoponte

Shareholders closed the transaction with all the authorisations to acquire the 17.21% stake

formerly held by Atlantia

VINCI Concessions, through its subsidiary VINCI Highways, and Lineas, the holding company where Mota-Engil is the main shareholder, inform that their right of pre-emption to acquire the 17.21% stake in Lusoponte formerly held by Atlantia via its subsidiary Autostrade Portugal, was concluded today after authorisation by all the competent authorities, including the European Commission under the European Merger Regulation.

With a total purchase consideration of c. € 54.0 million, VINCI Concessions and Lineas become co-owners of 100% of Lusoponte, with respectively 49.5% and 50.5% of the capital, and will exercise joint control of the company where both shareholders are since the beginning.

Lusoponte holds the concession for operating the two bridges crossing the Tagus estuary in Lisbon (25 de Abril and Vasco da Gama) until 2030 and for any future road bridges over the Tagus. In 2021, average fee-paying traffic on the two bridges amounted to 90,000 vehicles/day.

The Vasco da Gama Bridge (12.3 km) was built between 1994 and 1998 by VINCI and Mota-Engil to relieve congestion on the 25 de Abril Bridge and to promote the development of the south margin of the river, and was considered at that time the longest bridge in Europe, being in this sense a very relevant milestone for Lusoponte and their shareholders.

About VINCI Concessions

VINCI Concessions is an international player in transport infrastructure. We leverage our integrated model to design, finance, build, operate and maintain some 80 airports, motorways and rail projects in 24 countries, through our subsidiaries VINCI Airports, VINCI Highways and VINCI Railways. We are committed to shared growth with regions, and are actively making mobility ever more sustainable, efficient and innovative.

More information:

https://www.vinci-concessions.com/en/

@VINCIConcess

https://www.linkedin.com/company/vinci-concessions/

About Mota-Engil

Mota-Engil is an international developer of transport infrastructure founded in 1946 with business areas in Engineering and Construction, Environment and Services, Road Concessions, Real Estate and Energy. As a leader in Portugal in the construction industry and with a consolidated position in the ranks of the 25 largest European construction groups, Mota-Engil is making its mark in Europe, Africa and Latin America, assuming a position in each market according to the values and cultural identity of the organisation, grounded in a unique and integrated strategic vision for the Mota-Engil of the future: a more international, innovative and competitive Group on the global scale.

Find out more:

www.mota-engil.com

