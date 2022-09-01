VINCI

Nanterre, 1 September 2022

VINCI to build the foundations

of a major property development in Hong Kong

A future centrepiece on Hong Kong’s new waterfront

A project requiring advanced technical expertise in a complex environment

Contract worth about €80 million





VINCI Construction, through its local subsidiary Bachy Soletanche Group Limited, was selected to build the foundations of a major property complex in Hong Kong’s Central business district.

Worth about €80 million, the contract includes the construction of diaphragm walls and bored piles. Scheduled for completion by 2024, the works will be conducted in a highly complex environment, immediately next to an underground urban motorway and the metro.

A part of the wall will be built at limited height using two compact Hydrofraise® machines, one of which will be equipped with grippers for drilling into very hard ground. These machines, designed and manufactured by Soletanche Bachy specifically for excavation works in hard surfaces, demonstrate the company’s recognised technical expertise.

Soletanche Bachy is a world leader in foundation and soil technology projects requiring advanced technical expertise. With some 50 years of experience operating in Hong Kong, Soletanche Bachy has participated in numerous large-scale projects in the region (dams, metro lines, high-rise buildings) and, more recently, in the construction of the third runway at Hong Kong International Airport and in foundation works in the West Kowloon cultural district.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction businesses, employing more than 260,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

Story continues

This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group

PRESS CONTACT

VINCI Press Department

Tel: +33 (0)1 57 98 62 90

media.relations@vinci.com

Attachment



