Nanterre, 17 March 2022

VINCI awarded two major infrastructure projects in Australia

New Sydney Airport landside construction works

Major road upgrade contract in Melbourne

Contracts worth approximately AUD 528 million (€338 million) in total





Seymour Whyte, an Australian subsidiary of VINCI Construction, has been awarded two new contracts in the country. It seeks to achieve an ‘Excellent’ sustainability rating from the Infrastructure Sustainability Council of Australia for both projects.

In Sydney, Seymour Whyte, in a joint venture with BMD, has been awarded a contract for landside civil and building works for the future Western Sydney International (Nancy-Bird Walton) Airport (WSI) in Australia on track to open in 2026, catering for up to 10 million passengers annually.

The works, worth approximately AUD 380 million (EUR 243 million), include the integration of the new M12 motorway, which will link the airport to the Sydney motorway network, and the airport's two metro stations. The project will also include the construction of car spaces, electric vehicle charging stations, roads, bridges, utility network connections, operational buildings, and landscaping.

In Melbourne, Seymour Whyte has been awarded the Healesville-Koo Wee Rup Road upgrade in the East of the city by Major Road Projects Victoria (MRPV).

The project, worth AUD 148 million (€95 million), involves a 5 km road duplication, two new bridges, and a new 5.5 km shared user path. Starting early 2022 for a duration of approximately two and a half years, the upgrade will improve travel times, reduce congestion, and boost safety along Healesville-Koo Wee Rup Road for more than 15,000 drivers that rely on this route each day.

The project's key focus is to minimise its environmental impact by using a 30% recycled asphalt product, reinforced concrete with recycled plastic used in place of steel reinforcing mesh and building 23 fauna underpasses. A number of other initiatives to protect flora and fauna will be implemented.

