Rueil Malmaison, 16 November 2021

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in October 2021

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic





October YTD at the end of October

(10 months) % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 VINCI Autoroutes +13.2% +4.6% +18.2% −5.3% Light vehicles +15.5% +5.7% +19.5% −6.5% Heavy vehicles +0.9% −2.0%1 +11.0% +2.0%

1 Heavy vehicle traffic declined because there were two less working days in October 2021 than in October 2019.

Traffic levels of VINCI Autoroutes continued to benefit from a good momentum. In October 2021, all vehicle categories, it rose 4.6% compared to October 2019.



II- Change in VINCI Airport passenger traffic1





October YTD at the end of October

(10 months) % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 VINCI Airports +116% -48.3% -4.3% -70.1% Portugal (ANA) +184% -27.4% +17.6% -62.6% United-Kingdom +194% -66.5% -47.9% -86.9% Japan (Kansai Airports) -4% -72.0% -38.2% -80.9% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +210% -35.7% -1.2% -65.1% France +111% -39.9% +7.5% -63.2% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -64% -98.2% -90.6% -98.0% United States of America +148% -19.0% +57.0% -37.0% Brazil +67% -15.6% +44.7% -32.3% Serbia +63% -42.6% +63.9% -48.1% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +138% -1.4% +87.4% -20.1% Sweden +99% -57.8% +6.4% -72.5% Costa Rica N/S +10.6% +42.1% -39.0%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

N/S: The comparison with October 2020, during which passenger traffic was extremely low because of the pandemic, is immaterial.

In October, VINCI Airports’ passenger numbers confirmed its gradual recovery observed over the past few months. Trends continue to improve in almost all the countries of the network, especially in Portugal, France and in the Americas (United States, Chile and Costa Rica). The inflexion is also positive in the United Kingdom and in Japan, which start benefitting from the easing of travel restrictions decided in September. Overall, passenger numbers in October 2021 were down 48.3% compared to October 2019.



III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2





October YTD at the end of October

(10 months) % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 % change 2021/2020 % change

2021/2019 VINCI Airports +54% -38.1% +3.5% -54.1% Portugal (ANA) +71% -22.6% +18.5% -48.7% United-Kingdom +86% -60.2% -39.9% -80.8% Japan (Kansai Airports) +20% -43.1% -13.2% -52.6% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +119% -32.9% +13.7% -54.7% France +42% -38.0% +4.7% -54.7% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -13% -90.6% -67.9% -90.6% United States of America +52% -29.4% +17.9% -36.5% Brazil +35% -5.2% +40.0% -15.7% Serbia +38% -25.0% +40.9% -32.7% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +78% -3.7% +62.4% -14.4% Sweden +75% -48.6% +6.6% -63.2% Costa Rica N/S +21.6% +119.3% -11.6%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including commercial movements over the full period.

N/S: The comparison with October 2020, during which the number of commercial movements was extremely low because of the pandemic, is immaterial.

