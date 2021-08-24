Rueil Malmaison, 24 August 2021

VINCI Autoroutes and VINCI Airports traffic in July 2021

I- Change in VINCI Autoroutes’ intercity networks traffic





July YTD at the end of July (7 months) % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 VINCI Autoroutes +9.2% +6.3% +23.6% -9.8% Light vehicles +10.0% +7.6% +25.6% -11.7% Heavy vehicles +3.0% -3.5%1 +14.0% +1.2%

1 Heavy vehicle traffic declined because there was two less working days in July 2021 than in July 2019.

Traffic on VINCI Autoroutes inter-urban networks, all vehicle categories, has now risen to over 2019 levels. In July 2021, it was up 6.3% compared to July 2019.

II- Change in VINCI Airport passenger traffic1





July YTD at the end of July (7 months) % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 VINCI Airports +137% -63.3% -36.0% -77.7% Portugal (ANA) +116% -56.4% -27.5% -76.3% United-Kingdom +100% -85.7% -80.1% -94.2% Japan (Kansai Airports) +23.1% -77.4% -50.8% -83.1% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +594% -65.3% -37.7% -72.6% France +107% -45.5% -25.4% -74.1% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) -52.6% -98.4% -92.3% -97.8% United States of America +210% -15.8% +24.6% -44.1% Brazil +391% -23.9% +22.1% -37.8% Serbia +358% -27.1% +29.6% -56.4% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +271% -2.1% +57.7% -27.8% Sweden +335% -58.7% -31.2% -80.0% Costa Rica +41,908% +3.7% +3.9% -47.0%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

In July 2021, passenger traffic in the VINCI Airports network was down 63.3% compared to July 2019, reflecting an improvement in trend compared to previous months. The pick-up in activity is particularly positive in Portugal, France, Serbia and the American airports.

III- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)2





July YTD at the end of July (7 months) % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 % change 2021/2020 % change



2021/2019 VINCI Airports +70.5% -46.1% -14.2% -60.7% Portugal (ANA) +82.3% -34.9% -1.7% -60.0% United-Kingdom +77.0% -76.6% -67.6% -89.1% Japan (Kansai Airports) +11.3% -52.5% -22.7% -56.1% Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel) +388% -53.3% -18.1% -61.2% France +72.5% -38.1% -10.4% -62.7% Cambodia (Cambodia Airports) +6.7% -90.4% -75.8% -90.9% United States of America +42.4% -25.9% +4.4% -40.7% Brazil +143% -14.2% +31.5% -19.1% Serbia +98.4% -15.6% +28.4% -38.9% Dominican Republic (Aerodom) +94.4% -8.9% +53.3% -17.5% Sweden +223% -46.9% -21.0% -71.1% Costa Rica +4,908% +12.3% +71.0% -17.4%

2 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held. 2019 figures including airport passenger numbers over the full period.

