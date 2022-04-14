VINCI Airports – Traffic at 31 March 2022

PRESS RELEASE

Nanterre, 14 April 2022

VINCI Airports – Traffic at 31 March 2022

  • Passenger traffic in Q1 2022 increased threefold compared to Q1 2021, to 46.1% below its 2019 level (40.8% below in March)

  • Traffic was hampered in January by the resurgence of the epidemic due to the Omicron variant, then climbed back progressively and steadily in February and March as restrictions were relaxed in several countries, notably in the United Kingdom

In the paragraphs below, unless otherwise indicated, variations refer to traffic levels in Q1 2022 compared to the same period in 2019.

More than 30 million passengers travelled through VINCI Airports’ network in Q1 2022, i.e. three times more than in Q1 2021 (and 46.1% less than in 2019). In January, the resurgence of the epidemic due to the Omicron variant and the resulting decision to keep travel restrictions in place slowed down the upturn seen in Q4 2021. In February and March, growth in traffic resumed as the epidemic ebbed to some extent, restrictions were eased in several countries and winter breaks came around. At the end of March, traffic in VINCI Airports’ network had not been disrupted by the war in Ukraine, as activity in the Russian and Ukrainian markets and flights in the countries’ airspace have traditionally been marginal.

The overall trend is still converging towards pre-crisis levels, but the stages in the recovery still vary substantially from one region to another.

Traffic at the airports in the Americas remains buoyant and near its 2019 levels. The shortfalls in traffic in Q1 2022 compared to 2019 in the Dominican Republic and Costa Rica are due to a few unfavourable weather events. In Brazil, traffic at the airports in Amazonia, which VINCI took over this quarter, stood above its pre-pandemic levels. Traffic at Salvador Bahia airport benefited from Azul’s and Gol’s one-off capacity increases.

The increase in traffic – particularly international traffic – at European airports results from the easing of pandemic-related restrictions in several countries. In Portugal, traffic shrank in January then rose briskly to near its 2019 level by the end of the quarter. Lisbon, Porto and Faro attracted a large number of passengers from France during the February break. This trend is expected to continue into the summer as several airlines (Air Canada, Emirates, United, LATAM, easyJet, Transavia, Eurowings, Swiss) have announced plans to increase capacity on international flights. The UK’s decision to lift restrictions starting on 11 February spurred an increase in traffic at London Gatwick, which picked up following the announcement both on domestic flights (down 29% in February and March) and international flights (Portugal down 30%, France down 47%, Switzerland down 39%). A symbol of this positive momentum, the South Terminal reopened on 27 March and several airlines restarted flights or started up new ones during the quarter (Wizz Air, Emirates, Scoot, Icelandair, easyJet). British Airways began operating its subsidiary BA Euroflyer (30 new routes) in early April. This summer, Wizz Air will add four aircraft to its base to provide 18 new services, over and above the new flights planned by easyJet, Vueling, Ryanair, Air Malta and TUI. In France, the reopening of ski resorts enabled traffic to recover at Lyon Saint-Exupéry, Grenoble and Chambéry airports, and now at Annecy (light aircraft). In Nantes, some international services contributed significantly to growth in traffic (Portugal down 18%, Spain down 13%).

Airports in Asia are still severely affected by the border closures or remaining restrictions in this region. In Japan, domestic traffic at Kansai Airports increased over the quarter (from a 70% drop at the end of January to a 24% decline by the end of the quarter) as the epidemic waned.

The decisions to ease restrictions in several countries spurred flight bookings for the spring and summer. Airline capacity forecasts suggest that the figures this summer may be close to their 2019 levels and in some cases higher – for example in Porto, Toulon and Santo Domingo. These trends underpin the recovery momentum for the rest of the year.

Appendix – Passenger traffic and commercial aircraft movements at 31 March 2022

I- Change in VINCI Airports* passenger traffic1

March 2022

March YTD (3 months)

% change 2022 / 2021

% change 2022 / 2019

% change 2022 / 2021

% change 2022 / 2019

VINCI Airports

x3.3

-40.8%

x2.9

-46.1%

Portugal (ANA)

x8.7

-16%

x5.8

-26%

United-Kingdom

x27.5

-49%

x18.8

-57%

Japan (Kansai Airports)

+43%

-68%

+67%

-72%

Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)

x2.1

-34%

x2.2

-34%

France

x4.7

-33%

x3.4

-40%

Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)

x2.7

-92%

x2.5

-94%

United States of America

+93%

-16%

x2.4

-15%

Brazil2

+87%

-10%

+42%

-11%

Serbia

x3.0

-21%

x2.6

-28%

Dominican Republic (Aerodom)

+65%

-4%

+76%

-6%

Sweden

x2.0

-76%

+76%

-77%

Costa Rica

x3.1

-1%

x3.4

-8%

1 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including airport passenger numbers over the full period.
2 Traffic including the seven airports in Brazil’s North Region that have recently joined the VINCI Airports network (start of operations in January/February 2022).

II- Change in VINCI Airports commercial movements (ATM)3

March 2022

March YTD (3 months)

% change 2022 / 2021

% change 2022 / 2019

% change 2022 / 2021

% change 2022 / 2019

VINCI Airports

x2.0

-27.1%

+90.9%

-30.4%

Portugal (ANA)

x4.1

-10%

x3.1

-17%

United-Kingdom

x10.3

-42%

x7.1

-51%

Japan (Kansai Airports)

+42%

-37%

+52%

-39%

Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)

+69%

-30%

+72%

-30%

France

x2.5

-31%

x2.1

-35%

Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)

+86%

-84%

+65%

-86%

United States of America

+22%

-16%

+53%

-6%

Brazil4

+44%

+21%

+24%

+13%

Serbia

+69%

-15%

+74%

-17%

Dominican Republic (Aerodom)

+20%

-6%

+28%

-8%

Sweden

+27%

-72%

+22%

-75%

Costa Rica

+54%

+14%

+78%

+13%

3 Data at 100%, irrespective of percentage held, including commercial movements over the full period.
4 ATM including the seven airports in Brazil’s North Region that have recently joined the VINCI Airports network (start of operations in January/February 2022).

III- Passenger numbers per airport

In thousands of passengers

VINCI Airports share (%)

Q1 2022

% change
2022 / 2021

% change
2022 / 2019

Portugal (ANA) of which

Lisbon (LIS)

100

4,519

x6.1

-27.7%

Porto (OPO)

100

1,951

x5.5

-25.2%

Faro (FAO)

100

762

x13.9

-24.8%

Madeira

100

626

x5.3

-14.5%

Azores

100

337

x2.6

-17.3%

TOTAL

8,195

x5.8

-25.6%

United Kingdom

Gatwick (LGW)

50

3,809

x24.6

-60.6%

Belfast (BFS)

100

891

x9.3

-33.6%

TOTAL

4,701

x18.8

-57.3%

Japan (Kansai Airports)

Kansai (KIX)

40

1,057

x2.1

-86.7%

Itami (ITM)

40

2,001

+55.9%

-48.5%

Kobé (UKB)

40

425

+42.6%

-45.6%

TOTAL

3,483

+67.3%

-72.4%

Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)

Santiago (SCL)

40

4,610

x2.2

-34.0%

TOTAL

4,610

x2.2

-34.0%

Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which

Saint-Domingue (SDQ)

100

1,144

+63.0%

+11.1%

Puerto Plata (POP)

100

192

x3.0

-44.5%

Samana (AZS)

100

17

x33.2

-74.6%

La Isabela (JBQ)

100

20

+41.4%

+8.6%

TOTAL

1,373

+75.9%

-6.1%

Serbia

Belgrade (BEG)

100

743

x2.6

-28.2%

TOTAL

743

x2.6

-28.2%


In thousands of passengers

VINCI Airports share (%)

Q1 2022

% change
2022 / 2021

% change
2022 / 2019

France of which

Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)

31

1,452

x3.2

-43.4%

Nantes Atlantique (NTE)

85

855

x3.5

-31.7%

Rennes Bretagne (RNS)

49

116

x2.7

-35.2%

Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)

100

136

ns

-40.6%

Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)

100

80

ns

-50.4%

Toulon Hyères (TLN)

100

66

+72.2%

-37.1%

Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)

100

40

x3.1

-57.1%

TOTAL

2,749

x3.4

-40.3%

Brazil of which

Salvador (SSA)

100

1,827

+32.9%

-17.8%

Manaus (MAO)

100

729

+65.9%

-1.0%

Porto Velho (PVH)

100

206

+36.5%

+1.0%

Boa Vista (BVB)

100

102

+48.0%

+22.1%

Rio Branco (RBR)

100

104

+71.2%

+11.3%

TOTAL

3,014

+41.8%

-10.7%

Sweden

Stockholm Skavsta (NYO)

90

91

+75.9%

-77.1%

TOTAL

91

+75.9%

-77.1%

Costa Rica

Guanacaste (LIR)

45

414

x3.4

-7.8%

TOTAL

414

x3.4

-7.8%

Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)

Phnom Penh (PNH)

70

174

x2.6

-89.0%

Siem Reap (REP)

70

18

ns

-98.7%

Sihanoukville (KOS)

70

3

ns

-99.0%

TOTAL

195

x2.5

-94.0%

United States of America of which

Orlando-Sanford (SFB)

100

677

+60.2%

-11.5%

Hollywood Burbank (BUR)

MC*

1,081

x3.9

-12.1%

Atlantic City (ACY)

MC*

216

+69.0%

-32.4%

TOTAL

1,974

x2.4

-14.7%


Total VINCI Airports

31,542

x2.9

-46.1%

*MC : Management Contract

IV- Commercial movements per airport

Commercial flights (ATM) *

VINCI Airports share (%)

Q1 2022

% change
2022 / 2021

% change
2022 / 2019

Portugal (ANA) of which

Lisbon (LIS)

100

38,306

x3.6

-19.3%

Porto (OPO)

100

16,175

x3.1

-20.7%

Faro (FAO)

100

6,305

x6.1

-12.6%

Madeira

100

5,421

x2.6

-9.8%

Azores

100

5,404

+41.7%

-1.3%

TOTAL

71,635

x3.1

-17.2%

United Kingdom

Gatwick (LGW)

50

27,327

x12.8

-55.4%

Belfast (BFS)

100

8,284

x2.9

-27.0%

TOTAL

35,611

x7.1

-50.9%

Japan (Kansai Airports)

Kansai (KIX)

40

18,451

+35.9%

-63.1%

Itami (ITM)

40

29,941

+70.1%

-12.3%

Kobé (UKB)

40

7,388

+34.0%

+4.0%

TOTAL

55,780

+52.0%

-38.8%

Chile (Nuevo Pudahuel)

Santiago (SCL)

40

30,304

+71.7%

-30.2%

TOTAL

30,304

+71.7%

-30.2%

Dominican Republic (Aerodom) of which

Saint-Domingue (SDQ)

100

11,097

+28.3%

+8.7%

Puerto Plata (POP)

100

1,445

+77.3%

-38.4%

Samana (AZS)

100

212

+91.0%

-56.7%

La Isabela (JBQ)

100

1,779

+3.2%

-31.6%

TOTAL

14,539

+28.1%

-7.7%

Serbia

Belgrade (BEG)

100

11,215

+73.7%

-17.3%

TOTAL

11,215

+73.7%

-17.3%

Commercial flights (ATM) *

VINCI Airports share (%)

Q1 2022

% change
2022 / 2021

% change
2022 / 2019

France of which

Lyon-Saint Exupéry (LYS) & Lyon-Bron (LYN)

31

17,169

+80.0%

-40.8%

Nantes Atlantique (NTE)

85

7,486

x2.3

-39.2%

Rennes Bretagne (RNS)

49

1,578

+66.6%

-48.3%

Grenoble Alpes Isère (GNB)

100

2,309

x12.3

-12.7%

Chambéry Savoie Mont Blanc (CMF)

100

4,094

x5.2

-8.1%

Toulon Hyères (TLN)

100

1,162

+24.1%

-28.7%

Clermont Ferrand Auvergne (CFE)

100

1,404

+82.1%

-38.0%

TOTAL

36,741

x2.1

-35.4%

Brazil of which

Salvador (SSA)

100

20,482

+20.3%

-3.4%

Manaus (MAO)

100

11,049

+23.2%

+26.4%

Porto Velho (PVH)

100

3,148

+42.1%

+24.7%

Boa Vista (BVB)

100

2,207

+73.6%

x2.7

Rio Branco (RBR)

100

1,773

+4.8%

+14.9%

TOTAL

41,546

+23.8%

+13.4%

Sweden

Stockholm Skavsta (NYO)

90

678

+22.4%

-74.9%

TOTAL

678

+22.4%

-74.9%

Costa Rica

Guanacaste (LIR)

45

5,270

+78.2%

+12.8%

TOTAL

5,270

+78.2%

+12.8%

Cambodia (Cambodia Airports)

Phnom Penh (PNH)

70

3,390

+56.0%

-75.5%

Siem Reap (REP)

70

301

ns

-97.6%

Sihanoukville (KOS)

70

352

ns

-90.0%

TOTAL

4,043

+65.2%

-86.4%

United States of America of which

Orlando-Sanford (SFB)

100

5,103

+6.0%

-12.7%

Hollywood Burbank (BUR)

MC*

25,285

+67.1%

-4.1%

Atlantic City (ACY)

MC*

1,927

+55.3%

-13.4%

TOTAL

32,315

+52.5%

-6.2%

Total VINCI Airports

339,677

+90.9%

-30.4%

*MC : Management Contract

