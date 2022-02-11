VINCI

Nanterre, 11 February 2022

VINCI Airports – Publications by London Gatwick Airport

London Gatwick Airport, a 50.01%-owned subsidiary of VINCI Airports, is today publishing its quarterly information package at 31 December 2021.

It includes the latest data on traffic and information on financial covenants associated with Gatwick Funding Limited.

Furthermore, London Gatwick Airport also announced that operations from South Terminal will resume from 27 March 2022. This terminal was closed since almost two years given the exceptional circumstances which affected air travel.

The published information is available at the following links:

https://www.gatwickairport.com/business-community/about-gatwick/investor-relations/other-financial-documents/

https://www.mediacentre.gatwickairport.com/press-releases/all/22_02_11_south_terminal_reopening.aspx

