Reaves hits 3-pointer at OT buzzer, Lakers beat Mavs 107-104

DALLAS (AP) — Rookie Austin Reaves hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime and give the Los Angeles Lakers a 107-104 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night.

Reaves’ basket, his fifth from behind the arc, was the only Lakers basket in overtime scored by someone other than the team’s Big Three.

LeBron James scored 24 points, Russell Westbrook added 23 and Anthony Davis had 20 points and 12 rebounds after missing two games with a sore left knee.

Jalen Brunson scored 25 points, and Kristaps Porzingis had 23 points and 12 rebounds for the Mavericks, They played their third straight game without guard Luka Doncic.

Three Lakers were missing after entering the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol: center Dwight Howard, forward Talen Horton-Tucker and guard Malik Monk.

BUCKS 114, PACERS 99

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Playing without stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton, Milwaukee leaned on Jrue Holiday and had a 21-0 fourth-quarter run to beat Indiana.

Holiday had 26 points and 14 assists. Tied at 87 after three quarters, Milwaukee surged ahead early in the fourth quarter with the big run. The Bucks raced to a 112-92 lead with just over three minutes left, with Pat Connaughton and Jordan Nwora each scoring eight points during the run. Both finished with 20 points.

Antetokounmpo entered the league’s health and safety protocols list Tuesday. Middleton has a hyperextended left knee. Indiana coach Rick Carlisle missed his third game since testing positive for COVID-19. Assistant Lloyd Pierce filled in.

HEAT 101, 76ERS 96

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Gabe Vincent hit a key 3-pointer in the fourth quarter and scored 26 points, Duncan Robinson had 21 points and short-handed Miami built a 23-point lead and held on to beat Philadelphia.

Kyle Lowry added 14 points for the Heat. They had only 10 available players — seven undrafted.

Joel Embiid had 17 points and 14 rebounds in his return from right rib soreness after missing Philadelphia's loss Monday night at Memphis. Tyrese Maxey led the 76ers with 27 points, and Tobias Harris had 24.

Both teams — especially the Heat — were ravaged by injury, illness and protocols. Philadelphia’s Georges Niang and Miami’s Caleb Martin sat out because of the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Martin missed his third straight game. Miami’s top three scorers — Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo — sat out.

HAWKS 111, MAGIC 99

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Trae Young played through a minor neck injury to score 28 points, John Collins had 21 points and 10 rebounds and Atlanta beat Orlando to end a two-game losing streak.

Young left for the locker room late in the third quarter after Cole Anthony hit him with a shoulder in the face on an offensive foul. Young was deemed to have a neck cramp and returned with 5:31 remaining after Orlando got to 104-84.

Terrence Ross scored 18 points for Orlando.

CAVALIERS 124, ROCKETS 89

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 21 points, Isaac Okoro added 20 and Cleveland won its fifth straight, routing Houston.

Cleveland improved to 18-12 with its first five-game winning streak since March 28-April 5, 2018 — when LeBron James was on the roster.

Houston coach Stephen Silas walked off the court late in the first quarter and was treated for dehydration. Assistant John Lucas directed the team the rest of the way. Rookie Alperen Sengun had season highs of 19 points and 11 rebounds.

The Associated Press