Vincent Massey students hone physical literacy skills during Education Week

Vincent Massey brought in Trevor Stewardson from Badlands Fitness to do some physical literacy with each grade at the school for Education Week.

The theme this year is Learning Uplifts All, and vice principal Lindsay Steiner says, “Knowing that was our theme, our committee wanted to find different activities each day and this is our physical literacy day. We brought in Trevor from Badlands and are excited that he’s here to show kids different ways of moving.”

Bringing in members of the community is important for the school. Stewardson brought in a fresh and exciting perspective to physical literacy and was not only teaching students, but helping teachers learn new ways to get kids to move.

Stewardson explained, “I find that nowadays kids are a little too involved with the technology, which is great because that’s the way the world is going. However, we still need to use the body as well. The fundamental functions of rolling down hills, throwing rocks, climbing trees is, in my experience, starting to be lost. I’d like to continue helping kids realize how powerful their bodies are and how they can continue to develop.”

The kids tried lizard crawling with Stewardson, duck walks and some hand-eye co-ordination activities with a ball – throwing it up in the air and spinning around to catch it plus tossing the ball and then kicking it. He even managed to throw in a short math lesson in the 15 minutes the kindergarten kids were with him before the next session with the Grade 6 students began.

SAMANTHA JOHNSON, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Medicine Hat News