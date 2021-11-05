Following a recent update of Vincent, the technology’s search capabilities have been dramatically expanded. As a result, Vincent is now the only tool in the world that is able to recommend related legal information from many different jurisdictions, using the vast and comprehensive global content collections available on vLex.







Vincent, the legal research assistant from vLex, now offers cross-jurisdictional recommendations

London, United Kingdom, Nov. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- . — As the creators of Vincent, vLex are proud to announce an update that has further advanced this industry-leading research technology. As of November 2021, vLex users can discover recommendations from multiple jurisdictions that differ from that of the document they are looking at. For example, a lawyer using Vincent to analyse a document from the Caribbean or Canada will now see recommendations of textually similar and relevant authorities from the UK, and many other jurisdictions. Importantly, this will enable lawyers to build better arguments using on-point cases and persuasive authorities from jurisdictions that are most relevant to them.



vLex’s commitment to this significant update was reinforced by research conducted in partnership with leading international law firm, Mishcon de Reya. The research identified a clear trend in recent years of lawyers and courts increasingly looking to judgments from different jurisdictions as persuasive authority. Following consultations with vLex users, many of whom were looking to expand their own research internationally, Vincent received the bold improvement update enabling it to offer cross-jurisdictional recommendations.



vLex is the only platform in the world where legal practitioners and academics can conduct this type of research. This is possible due to the unique and growing database of materials that vLex offers, and the provision of unparalleled technology. Vincent’s machine learning algorithms mimic human search behaviour and identify sources that could never have been found with traditional research techniques, reducing the risk of important information being missed. To explore Vincent’s features and search capabilities, please sign up for a free trial.



“vLex technology is constantly evolving, and we are always looking at how we can push the boundaries of what’s possible to help our users. Vincent’s new cross-jurisdictional capability is vital in today’s legal landscape as there is a high degree of commonality among legal practitioners, with many lawyers looking for similar prior issues that have been discussed around the world. We think Vincent will allow lawyers to make stronger arguments, and win more cases, by uncovering related precedents set in other jurisdictions.” — Robin Chesterman, Global Head of Product at vLex.

vLex is a leading provider of global legal information and technology, providing access to comprehensive primary and secondary collections from over 100 countries, on one service. Founded over 20 years ago, vLex provides a first-class service for thousands of lawyers, law firms, government departments, and law schools around the world. The team of over 200 lawyers, engineers, and editorial experts continually strive to deliver up-to-date information and industry-leading, AI-powered technology.

