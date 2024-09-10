Vincent Labrune re-elected to another 4-year term as French soccer league president

PARIS (AP) — French league president Vincent labrune was re-elected Tuesday to another four-year term with an overwhelming majority.

The league said Labrune, who was formerly club president of nine-time French champion Marseille, received strong support from the board and was then elected by the general assembly in the first round of ballots with 85.67% percent of the votes.

Labrune faced criticism in recent months over the handling of the league's TV rights.

Following the Mediapro collapse four years ago, the league hoped it could get up to 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) per year from the sale of broadcasting rights for 2024-29 but had to lower its target. In the end, the league settled for 500 million euros per year after sealing a late deal with British streaming platform DAZN and BeIN Sports

