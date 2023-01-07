Vincent Kompany's Burnley look like Manchester City as they take Bournemouth apart - Peter Nicholls/REUTERS

Strange as it might seem, it is difficult to not think of Manchester City when watching Burnley. There is the sky-blue shirt they wore at Bournemouth, the sight of Vincent Kompany and Craig Bellamy in the dugout, but mostly it is that the fluidity and composure of their game is reminiscent, at times, of the Premier League Champions.

Kompany, himself a two time winner of the FA Cup, watched his Championship side make a mockery of Premier League Bournemouth to progress to the Fourth Round, though the abject defending from Gary O’Neil’s side played no small part in this result.

With two goals each for Manuel Benson and the brilliant Anass Zaroury, it was one which never looked in doubt and the Lancashire side needed just six minutes to make their mark.

Marcos Senesi carelessly gifted possession to Johann Gudmundsson who quickly composed himself then perfectly weighted a pass to Benson who smashed confidently into the roof of the net.

Both teams were lacking some Kompany-esque composure in defence and soon Burnley returned the favour with Josh Cullen making a mess of a simple pass across goal which allowed Ryan Christie to finish into an empty net.

It was Burnley who were playing the more attractive football and dominating possession early on. Moroccan winger Zaroury came close to scoring as he cut in off the left flank and curled a low shot just beyond the far post.

Kompany lost Manchester City loan defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis to an injury in the 27th minute but his team is so cohesive that it caused little disruption to the Clarets’ enterprising approach.

Burnley manager Vincent Kompany and Josh Brownhill celebrate after the match at Bournemouth - Peter Nicholls/REUTERS

They deservedly restored their lead six minutes before half-time, helped by some more woeful defending by Gary O’Neil’s side.

This time it was Lewis Cook who was robbed of possession by Zaroury on the edge of the area. Ashley Barnes picked up the ball, threaded a pass to Josh Brownhill who unselfishly squared it across goal for Zaroury to convert. The goal stood after a VAR check for offside.

Anyone who didn’t know otherwise would certainly have assumed that Burnley were the Premier League side, such was their quality, composure and dominance.

The gulf in quality was underlined still further before half time as Zaroury scored a brilliant second goal.

Once again, he exchanged passes with Brownhill before outrageously nutmegging both Jack Stephens and Philip Billing on his way to finishing with aplomb into the far corner.

“Premier League, you’re having a laugh,” joked the away support. The home contingent booed at the half-time whistle.

Anass Zaroury of Burnley scores his teams third goal and his second - Michael Steele/GETTY IMAGES

O’Neil responded with a triple substitution during the break with Kieffer Moore now partnering Dominic Solanke in attack.

Moore soon made his presence felt as he teed up Christie who in turn found Solanke and, despite Bailey Peacock-Farrell blocking the initial effort, the Bournemouth striker headed in the rebound.

Again Burnley weren’t perturbed and the outstanding Zaroury went straight up the other end, sat Jack Stacey on the floor and was then denied by an excellent save from Travers at the near post.

Bournemouth will have little chance of staying in the Premier League unless O’Neill can drastically improve his side’s defending.

Lloyd Kelly, one of those who came on at half-time, inexplicably gave the ball away in dangerous territory and Barnes picked it up before playing a measured pass for Benson who fired in his second and Burnley’s fourth.

There was no little energy from Bournemouth, even if quality was in short supply. Christie saw his header cleared off the line before Kelly nodded the rebound against the post as the Cherries looked for a way back.

They couldn’t find it and O’Neil’s side slumped to their fifth successive defeat. The pressure is on the fledgling manager with new owner Bill Foley impatient for improvement.