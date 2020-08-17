Vincent Kompany retires and takes over as full-time Anderlecht head coach

Vincent Kompany has retired from playing football at the age of 34 and has been named as Anderlecht's full-time head coach.

The Belgium great was named as player-coach in May 2019 after leaving Manchester City but relinquished his managerial duties on matchdays in August after taking just two points from the club's opening four matches – their worst start in 21 years.

Simon Davies was officially placed in charge of tactical decisions and substitutions but later reverted back to assistant, with Franky Vercauteren appointed for a third spell, while Kompany remained the nominal boss.

Reports suggest Kompany, who has agreed a four-year deal at the helm, endured a fraught relationship with Vercauteren and the club confirmed the latter has now left the club.

"Vincent becomes the head coach of RSC Anderlecht. And that for the next 4 seasons," read a tweet from Anderlecht.

"He stops his playing career and takes over from Franky."

Kompany ended an 11-year association with City after captaining the club to an unprecedented domestic treble in the 2018-19 campaign.

Anderlecht finished eighth in a 2019-20 season ended early by the coronavirus pandemic and have taken four points from the opening two games of the new term.