Vincent Kompany berates own fans for throwing flare at opposing keeper (video)
Vincent Kompany is not here for your idiocy.
The Manchester City legend and current Anderlecht defender shouted at his own fans after they tossed a flare in front of Club Brugge keeper Simon Mignolet on Sunday.
The Professional Referee Department was pleased to see a positive reaction of respect and fair play during #ANDCLU. 👏💪
Respect & fair play helps our referees to do their job! #UnderReview pic.twitter.com/n1yrsrxfEY
— Royal Belgian FA (@RoyalBelgianFA) January 20, 2020
Kompany also embraced Mignolet, his teammate on the Belgian national team. Club Brugge won 2-1 and remains atop the Belgian First Division A.
Anderlecht sits ninth, well below the expectations of the country’s most successful club. Kompany left City to join Anderlecht as a player-manager after last season, but relinquished his coaching duties in August.
No amount of struggles gives fans the excuse to throw flares on the pitch, and the 33-year-old Kompany should be commended for taking such a strong stance.
