Vincent Kompany berates own fans for throwing flare at opposing keeper (video)

Vincent Kompany took a stand against his own Anderlecht fans. ( Photo by Philippe Crochet / Photo News via Getty Images)

Vincent Kompany is not here for your idiocy.

The Manchester City legend and current Anderlecht defender shouted at his own fans after they tossed a flare in front of Club Brugge keeper Simon Mignolet on Sunday.

The Professional Referee Department was pleased to see a positive reaction of respect and fair play during #ANDCLU. 👏💪



Respect & fair play helps our referees to do their job! #UnderReview pic.twitter.com/n1yrsrxfEY — Royal Belgian FA (@RoyalBelgianFA) January 20, 2020

Kompany also embraced Mignolet, his teammate on the Belgian national team. Club Brugge won 2-1 and remains atop the Belgian First Division A.

Anderlecht sits ninth, well below the expectations of the country’s most successful club. Kompany left City to join Anderlecht as a player-manager after last season, but relinquished his coaching duties in August.

No amount of struggles gives fans the excuse to throw flares on the pitch, and the 33-year-old Kompany should be commended for taking such a strong stance.

